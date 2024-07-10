Interview: Meet the Broadway Green Alliance's College Green Captains, Lauren Lewis and Minh Nguyen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway Green Alliance recently announced its two College Green Captain Award Winners, Lauren Lewis and Minh Nguyen. Students from Ohio’s Miami University, Lewis and Nguyen collaborated across multiple departments to ensure the implementation of environmentally-conscious design, construction, and strike of their school’s production of Puffs.

I had the chance to chat with the pair about their efforts, what "going green" means to them, and the inspiration behind their passion. Check out what they had to say below!

Can you talk a bit about what environmentally-conscious practices you implemented in your school's theatrical production, and how these contribute to an overall "greener" show?

During our project, we drew on resources from the Broadway Green Alliance to conduct a baseline assessment of our sustainable practices and identify areas for improvement. Some key initiatives we implemented include:

Implemented composting and specialty recycling at reception

Shared concrete details for foam/plastic/aerosol recycling

Provided tools to assess whether costumes should buy from Amazon or drive to Cincinnati

Researching the energy use of printing a blocking script versus using a digital blocking notation program

Creating a comprehensive guide, "Setting the Stage for Sustainability at Miami University Theatre," to inform future productions

Connecting our designers with institutional resources and community organizations, such as fiber recycling not-for-profits, to promote textile reuse and recycling

Started relationship between the Office of Sustainability and Department of Theatre

We hope his initiative goes beyond just one production; our goal is to create and inspire change in future shows. We aim to multiply these efforts and empower future productions to build upon our progress.

What inspired you to strive to become more eco-friendly, and how does this passion carry over into your everyday lives?

Minh: Growing up in a family with both parents working in fashion, I witnessed firsthand the not-so-glamorous side of an industry that usually overprices and values speed and low costs over sustainability. This personal experience inspired me to make conscious choices for my clothes from a very young age. I developed a habit of shopping for second-hand clothing and rarely replaced my clothes.

I also have to credit Lauren, an incredible role model, who actually expanded my horizon on other aspects of sustainability. Lauren's passion for the environment is so contagious, and I've learned so much from her - from the accessible resources outside of the US to the latest knowledge about composting options in our local area. Her self-discipline and dedication inspired me. I definitely started to consider more sustainable options in my everyday lives, from carrying reusable bags with me to shop for groceries, buying local, choosing more sustainable shipping options on Amazon, using public transportation, etc.

Regarding this project, a turning point for me was when our faculty advisor, Dr. Armstrong, shared a resonating story. One time, the Director of Sustainability at Miami University had witnessed the staggering amount of waste generated by our theater department's dumpster at the end of a production. The report was a result of various factors, including a lack of institutional understanding of the unique challenges of our field and its specific sustainability needs. Theater productions require specific materials; however, this highlights a critical issue: there are still many opportunities for us to reduce waste and improve our sustainability practices.

Lauren: I’ve always been curious about the natural world around me and felt most at peace outdoors. This love introduced me to conversations regarding how to best protect those resources which then led to me learning about the impacts of climate change. When I arrived at Miami University, I joined the student organization EcoReps and this incredible group inspired me to take small steps in my personal life and advocate for change on a larger scale. This then began to blend into my work as a theatre artist.

Some eco-friendly steps I take in my everyday life include composting, limiting my plastic consumption, partaking in “Meat-Free Monday”, and practicing Leave No Trace principles.

What does it mean to you to be eco-friendly, and why do you think it is important for others to do so as well?

Minh: To me, being eco-friendly means embracing a mindset of sustainability and creativity. It's about thinking outside the box, solving problems, and sharing ideas and efforts to make a positive impact. It starts with awareness and a willingness to collaborate and adapt a working culture that values the environment.

I believe that it’s crucial for others to embrace eco-friendly practices because we can only make an impact if we share and collaborate with one another. For instance, in our production team, the faculty costume designers and their student assistants’ enthusiasm for recycling and reusing has inspired others. By being vocal about their progress and small wins in the production meetings, they have created little shared moments of joy. These moments, I believe, are when the "seeds" for conversations about green practices are planted, and our collective impact can grow.

Lauren: To me, being eco-friendly means being resourceful and responsible with your consumption.

In the theatre world, it is important for us to implement green practices because of the materialistic aspects of the work. We also have the potential to inspire audiences to create change in their lives through the sharing of our green behind the scenes practices.

Do you have any advice for others looking to make more environmentally-conscious changes in their theatrical programs, or in their lives in general?

Minh: It starts from the smallest action. Be vocal and willing to ask questions and lead by example.

Lauren: Start with what you have and don’t forget to be creative! Also, build your network of sustainable partners. Not only can you help each other out, but you can also build each other up!

What does receiving this award mean to you?

Winning the BGA College Green Captain Award is a heartfelt encouragement for our learning journeys- in fact, greening theatre has been a continuous process of learning and collaboration. This journey involves questioning assumptions, venturing out of our comfort zones, experimenting, relearning, and redoing what's been the norm for us all as theatre artists. Over the past year, we have taken small, cautious steps together, learning from our faculty's practical experience, connecting with on-campus resources, and sparking conversations to instill a culture of sustainability. This recognition from the BGA is a powerful reminder that every small action counts, and we are deeply thankful for it. We hope this will inspire our Miami University peers and others in the collegiate theatre space to join us as green captains and take on new initiatives to embrace eco-friendly practices. As we learn and grow, I'm thrilled to see a community coming together to work towards a more sustainable future for theatre.

About the Broadway Green Alliance

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices on Broadway and beyond. As a community of industry and environmental professionals connected by the shared goal of normalizing greening practices on Broadway and beyond, the BGA has successfully implemented significant sustainability reform at the forefront of the industry since its inception in 2008.