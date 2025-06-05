Interview: Jeremy Jordan Brings His One-Man Show to Segerstrom After Tony-Nominated Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just a week after he wraps up his final performance in the titular role of FLOYD COLLINS on Broadway—a role that earned him a 2025 Tony Award nomination—musical theater icon Jeremy Jordan will head to Los Angeles to perform his long-running and (as of now) nearly sold-out one-man show at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, June 28–29.

Jordan’s career has run the gamut, from playing the enigmatic Jack Kelly in 2012’s Broadway production of Newsies (which also earned him a Tony nomination) to starring in TV shows and films including SMASH, Supergirl, and The Last Five Years opposite Anna Kendrick.

As if he weren’t busy enough, Jordan has been performing his solo cabaret show across the country for more than a decade to sold-out crowds. In addition singing a varied roster of old favorites, including songs from Newsies and SMASH, Jordan will also perform his unique spin on other music from both Broadway and pop culture.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jordan to find out more about what he’s been up to lately, how he likes to celebrate his success (hint: he doesn’t), and what fans can expect from the solo show.

Photo courtesy Segerstrom Center for the Arts

First off, I have to tell you—my 10-year-old daughter just finished playing “Les” in Newsies at our community theater, so she and her castmates are beyond excited that I’m talking to you.

Well, I’m honored to be talking to Les’s mom.

So Floyd Collins—congratulations on the Tony Award, by the way!— wraps on the 22nd. And you’re headed to LA less than a week later. Why not take a little break?

It just happened that way. Floyd Collins came after I scheduled this. This is also making up for shows that I canceled in early 2004 because I lost my voice when I was there last time. I think I got one or two shows out, and I didn't get to do the last one or something like that. It was hard. I learned then that I had acid reflux.

Oh no. You just discovered that?

I literally learned in California. In a hotel room. I was like, what is this feeling? Oh, I get it. Oh no, I can't speak or sing. This is what that is.

That’s terrible. I’m guessing you got that under control now.

Yes, thank goodness.

Let’s talk about the one-man show. What are you planning on singing?

There are some standards that people come to expect from me. You know, something from Newsies, something from SMASH. I'll always sing “Santa Fe.” I usually sing "Broadway, Here I Come." There might be one or two things that are pretty standard, but I do change it up a lot. I have been doing it for a while, so we have quite a repertoire. I'm sure I'll sing something from Floyd Collins, which I've never done before outside of the theater, so that will be great.

Are there songs you’re tired of singing? Like, are you ever thinking, “Oh no, not ‘Santa Fe’ again?”

No. It's like comfort food. It’s something that I know. In this business, I try to challenge myself and stuff like that, but sometimes it's nice to do that thing that's such a part of you and is so easy. And I love getting to share that with people, knowing that this song or this specific number influenced their love for theater.

What do you get out of doing these solo shows that you don’t get out of the bigger productions?

Well, I used to be terrified of them.

Really? You’re not terrified of getting on a Broadway stage, but you’re terrified of cabaret shows?

Yeah. Because you have to be yourself. You’re very exposed. Everybody's looking at me the whole time, and I'm in total control of whether this tanks or not. With any theater show, you've rehearsals, castmates, sets, lights. You have other people's words. You have direction. You have all these things that you can hide behind and feel comforted by. Whereas when you do a solo show, you're just relying on your own talent and charm and nerve to get you through it.

I get it. That is intimidating.

But I’m used to it now. It’s a different kind of high that you get from walking into a room where everybody already loves you and already expects to have a great time. I don't know, it sounds stupid, but you feel heard. You feel like you’re actually making an impact on people because they are inspired, and they came specifically to be inspired by this particular brand or person or thing. But I feel like I send people back out into the world in a happier place than when they got there.

It’s generally all your fans going to these shows, right?

Yeah, there are a lot of those. They'll bring their friends, and I'll get a few new fans, but 90 percent of the people are fans, which makes for a very friendly audience.

As if you didn’t have enough going on, I just learned that you have a rock band, too! Tell me about that.

You know, Covid happened, and I needed something to do. And I've always written music, kind of on the side, to myself. I never really did a whole lot with it. I played it occasionally for people. But my buddy and I just kind of got together and started writing a couple of things, and it sort of evolved into a fun little project. We're still trying to make it. It's a whole different world being in an indie rock band. But. It's been a fun learning journey.

So what kind of music is it?

It's like rock—alt rock.

How often do you play shows?

It depends on how often we're available. We're playing a lot of shows over the summer and early fall. We’re coming to California too in November, so that'll be fun.

OK, so you've done TV, film, obviously stage, and a rock band—what’s your favorite place to be?

Well, I haven't done any circus work or ballet.

[Laughs] Hey, I’m sure you could do that, too, if you wanted.

Well, I can juggle. But no, I think my first love is always going to be the theater, so I can be doing shows and putting on plays and musicals. It's just the most gratifying experience. The team effort and collaboration. It can be transcendent. You're there, making it in a moment in front of people, as opposed to film, which can feel a little bit removed from reality, right?

What’s next for you?

This.

Any other big plans for film, TV, or theater work?

I have a lot of concerts. I'm doing shows with my band over the summer. I'm doing a bunch of solo shows. It’s taking up a lot of my summer. And, I'm also taking some time off; I’ve been doing New York theater for almost two years straight now. I need a break so I can spend some time with my family and see my daughter at night.

Your daughter is 6, right? Has she seen Newsies yet?

Yes, I showed it to her once, and she enjoyed it. But I'm not going to beat her over the head with it.

How would you feel if she wanted to get into musical theater?

It's too late. She's already interested. She’s already taking classes. She’s a ham—she loves to sing and is always the center of attention. She's a little bit shy, like I was, but once she opens up… She's got a good voice. She likes to sing and dance. She likes other things, too: She’s shown an interest in the piano, so I think she’s going to be artsy. I’ll support her in anything she wants to do, of course.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

So let’s talk Tony Awards. Congratulations again! You were nominated for Jack Kelly in 2012 and now Floyd Collins. Do you feel like those have been the two most challenging roles of your career?

I think so. I mean, Jack had to lead that entire show, metaphorically and also physically, and it was just a very demanding and full of charm and charisma and great music and also dancing. He just had all the elements of a massive character that I had the privilege of being able to originate.

And Floyd is kind of the opposite. He is also incredibly challenging, but it's so much more emotionally challenging and mentally challenging. Whereas not as physically challenging—I don't get to be a part of this big ensemble. Like, I interact with two people in the show. It’s quiet, but also grueling. I mean, Floyd slowly withers away during the course of the show. It's definitely the most emotionally difficult part that I've ever tackled.

How will you feel when the show closes? Will it be a bit of, “I can finally breathe,” or will you miss the character?

Yeah, it'll be bittersweet. It's taking a lot out of me, doing it every night. I'll be happy to have a little respite from that. But at the same time, I've learned a lot from it and I love the company and the people.

OK, so I have a few questions that a few of the kids in our community production of Newsies wanted to ask you. The first one is: How do you celebrate your successes?

Honestly, I probably should celebrate more. I tend to downplay success, I think. I get nervous that if I go too hard, if I put my expectations too high, that I'm going to be disappointed by something eventually.

It's not that I'm not excited. I tend to be very level and very cool about things like that. Also, when I was a kid, I was really successful as a singer in choir, and I got made fun of a lot—not made fun of, but people rubbed my face in it that I was, like, always getting the solos and that sort of thing. So I would just quietly accept success and praise.

That’s sad—you deserve all the celebrations, because you’re amazing!

[Sarcastically] Well, I know that.

Second question: Did you make any lasting friendships in Newsies with people that you're still good friends with today?

I would say probably my most lasting friendship is Kara [Lindsay]. I'm still in touch with Andrew ]Keenan-Bolger]. And I'm in touch with some of the creative team. And. Still obviously friendly with everybody. . . . That’s what happens—if you’re lucky, you usually take two or three people from every show you do. You kind of take them with you as you go through life.

OK, another Newsies question from the kids: Did you change hats during the show’s run, or did you wear the same for every show for the entire run?

[Laughs] The same hat. Every show. For the entire run.

Tell me some secret about Jeremy Jordan—something people may not know.

Everybody knows all my secrets. I’m kind of an open book. . . . Hmm. OK, something a lot of people don't know about me—although people who know me well will already know this—but I'm obsessed with escape rooms; they’re my favorite thing to do. I like games and I like challenges, and I'm very competitive, but also very good-natured about it. I'm not a sore user.

What are your favorite spots in LA?

I love going to the beach. I love to hike up through the hills. In terms of specific spots, I lived there for a year, and during that time, I just took care of myself—I didn’t go to any fancy restaurants. Maybe Tender Greens? That’s a good place. And The Cutting Board was really good. Those two things pop into my head immediately. I like the Magic Castle, too; it’s always really fun.

Okay, great. Well, thank you so much, Jeremy! Good luck, and congratulations again on the Tony nomination and all of your amazing success.

Appreciate it. Thank you so much

Jeremy Jordan’s solo show, a part of the Segerstrom’s Headliners series, plays at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall June 28-29.



