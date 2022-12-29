Interview: Billy Porter Wants to Bring 'Joy' Into 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter is getting ready to "run the world" in 2023.

Returning for his fourth year, Porter will be back in New Orleans for the Central Time Zone countdown, where he also will be performing a medley of his hits.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' will air Saturday, December 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST. Ryan Seacrest will return as Host live from Times Square alongside Liza Koshy as Co-Host. Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball Co-Host.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Porter to discuss what audiences can expect from this year's countdown. He also discuss his upcoming projects for the new year, including new music and his production company, his goals for 2023, and a potential return to Broadway.

What can we expect from the special this year?

Well, you could always expect the garments, darling. The clothing will always be on point and I have new music coming out next year so I will be debuting my new single that's coming out in February called "Baby Was a Dancer."

Can you tell me a little bit about this new music? I've been loving your recent singles.

After 30 plus years of being in this business and being a singer and having recording contracts gone awry, it's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me. I wrote almost all of the songs and you'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.

So is it all leading into an album?

It's an album. It's called "Black Mona Lisa," honey!

You mentioned that the fashions will be there on New Year's Rockin' Eve. Can we expect different outfit changes through the night? Have you picked out what you're wearing yet?

There will be outfit changes through the night. We're a little bit too far out to know what those outfits will be. I'm not the kind of person that does all of that planning for months and months. I don't need that. I'm very specific. My stylists, Ty Hunter, Colleen Anderson, they know what I like, they know what I want. I come in, I have a rack of clothes, fittings usually last about 15 minutes. I'm not fussy about it. But they will be cute!

You're also back in New Orleans this year for the special. What is the party like there?

Well, it's interesting because the party is fun, but I'm also working. So like, I don't get to actually dip into the party as a real person. I'm sort of the host of the party. I am the host of the party, actually. They actually called me a host. So, you know, the job is hosting. I love the energy down there and I love the food.

Looking back on co-hosting these specials, is there a certain memory or a moment from years past that you look back on as your favorite?

The moment when I was able to kiss my husband on that first year before Covid.

Leading us into the new year, what are some of your wishes for the world in 2023?

Peace. To get some peace going. To get some passion going. Hopefully have the Democrats stop taking a bag of popcorn to a gunfight. I really hope that happens. It looks like it's happening. I do see a difference. I do feel a difference. We're at a real inflection point in this country in history for democracy and it's do or die. Period. I mean, they just signed the Defense of Marriage Act into law. These things that I don't understand. My question is: Why was that not already done?

Like, when I look at Roe V. Wade being reversed, it's like, so you didn't do the thing that would not have allowed for it to be reversed? Why would you do that? Why would you not sign it into law so that it couldn't be reverse? Like I'm confused. So I'm hoping that those kinds of confusions and those kinds of things and our government get worked out. For the good. Because this is ridiculous. You got me on my political soapbox now.

The fight really is not over. We think things might be different but it's clear that there are still things that we still have to worry about.

It's all just started, honey. For those of you who are young, I'm 53. I've been here before. I've seen it before. Love does always win. We win. However, we gotta fight for it. It's like, we gotta show up for each other as a collective and fight for what we know is right.

Are you personally a New Year's resolution-type person?

Absolutely not. I don't make New Year's resolutions, but I always have goals. I set goals for myself, all day, every day. So New Year's is just another day where I set goals.

So overall is there maybe a certain type of energy or vibe that you want to bring into the new year?

I would say joy. I'm trying to understand how to receive and feel joy no matter what. No matter what's going on, no matter what. How does joy remain in the conversation. That's what I'm practicing.

We touched on the music a little bit, but what else are you most excited for project-wise and work-wise this year?

Well, I have a production company now Incog-Negro. We have a full slate of projects that we're developing, and I am hopeful that I'm gonna get some of this shit greenlit so you can see some of my storytelling. That's what I'm looking for. That's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to run the world, honey.

Can we ever expect a return to Broadway? Is there anything that would interest you to return?

Yeah. When it's right. Whatever is right, whenever it's right. I will be there. Theater saved my life. I will always be a theater person. I will always return to the stage always and forever. It just has to be the right thing.

Watch Billy Porter perform on last year's New Year's Rockin' Eve here: