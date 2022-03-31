Internationally Acclaimed Virtuoso Guitarist Gil Gutierrez Trio Announced At Birdland TheaterÂ 

See the incredible Gil GutiÃ©rrez Trio performing at the legendary Birdland Theater on June 3rd - 5th with two sets each evening at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Internationally renowned virtuoso guitarist and composer Gil GutiÃ©rrez accompanied by David Rodriguez (Bass) and Robert Stern (violin).





Gil GutiÃ©rrez is a virtuoso that has mastered the nylon string guitar. He is known throughout the music industry as one of Mexico's finest musicians with an unimaginable artistry in merging classical, jazz, and flamenco. GutiÃ©rrez is revered among fellow musicians and attract many celebrities to his performances, many of which have spontaneously jumped on stage joining his jam session. One does not know who might show up when Gil performs; previous sightings include Bonnie Raitt, Meryl Streep, and Doc Severinsen.



Gil GutiÃ©rrez was recently featured on PBS American Masters "Never Too Late" focusing on the career of Doc Severinson. GutiÃ©rrez served as Doc's music Director of the San Miguel Five for more than a decade. Famed Trumpeter,Doc Severinsen actually introduced GutiÃ©rrez to American audiences as GutiÃ©rrez performed in more than 60 concerts as part of San Miguel Five, a group led by Severinsen following his post on the "Tonight Show." The ensemble appeared at The Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C., New York City's Carnegie Hall accompanied by the New York Pops.





Gil GutiÃ©rrez has established an avid following throughout Latin America, America, and Spain with his classically trained mastery of jazz, flamenco, and son Cubano. GutiÃ©rrez superstar collaborations include superstars Ana Gabriel, Francisco CÃ©spedes, Arturo Sandoval and many others.



Joining GutiÃ©rrez on stage at the legendary Birdland is New Jersey's Dave Rodriguez (upright bass), a Grammy and Emmy nominated producer and performer. Rodriguez performs at venues from Carnegie Hall to the Apollo Theater. He's worked with artists ranging from Max Roach to Tito Puente to the Rochester Philharmonic. He is currently the Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) In Newark, NJ.



Violinist Bob Stern performed with classical and pop artists, including Jerry Miller (Moby Grape), Charlie Prichard, and Laura Branigan.



At age fourteen he began playing classical guitar in restaurants in Oaxaca and caught the attention of German born guitarist Wolfgang "Lobo" Fink of Willie & Lobo. At 17, he teamed up with Fink to play venues in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. When Fink returned to Germany, GutiÃ©rrez went to Mexico City to study jazz earning money by playing his guitar on city buses The guitarist has played in South America and Spain with Ana Gabriel, Ricardo Arjona, Francisco Cespedes, and Pedro Guerra. A virtuoso with the nylon string guitar and tres, GutiÃ©rrez has performed at the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C.[ and to a crowd of 10,000 people at Millennium Park, Chicago Gutierrez is recognized for his unique ability to connect with the audience [8]and channeling a bit of the local energy into each performance.



GutiÃ©rrez talent was discovered by Doc Severinsen, who heard him play at a restaurant in San Miguel de Allende. Severinsen led the NBC Orchestra for twenty years on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show. They recorded their first album together in 2007 called En Mi Corazon. Gutierrez is the band leader founder and musical director of the group the San Miguel 5 and they have performed with symphony orchestras across the United States. Other musicians of the San Miguel 5 include Grammy winning violinist Charlie Bisharat, Cuban percussionist Jimmy Branly and bass player Kevin Thomas. In 2011 Gil GutiÃ©rrez and Doc Severinsen played at New York City's Carnegie Hall accompanied by the New York under the direction of conductor Steven Reineke.



GutiÃ©rrez has performed as a soloist with the Minnesota Symphony, Florida Symphony and with the Doc Severinsen Big Band Tour in Dallas, Texas.] In 2013 he was the featured artist and directed the ensemble at the Calaca Festival honoring Chavela Vargas in San Miguel de Allende. Constantly pushing boundaries as a musical director, he brings together new combinations of musicians and musical styles. These include opera, jazz, cantaor flamenco, Cuban and Mexican styles to create performances considered the cultural vanguard. Among his works are performances of his original compositions with the New York Choral Society and scoring of several films including El Cochero, El Alcazar de Chapultepec and Una Causa Noble GutiÃ©rrez composed and performed the soundtrack for the documentary film Lost and Found in Mexico. In 2013 Gutierrez was featured in the National Geographic Traveler Documentary The Granny Diaries. He was a special guest soloist with Arturo Sandoval in the Mexico City Palace of Fine Arts.