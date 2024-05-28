International Girls Ensemble Hosts Community Thank You Event at Fremin Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The International Girls Ensemble will host a community thank you event at the Fremin Gallery in Chelsea, Manhattan, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd. Performances begin at 3 p.m., featuring the IGE Performance Troupe, Marina Chemedes, Ashley Hudson, Nia Arrington-Seward, Trisha Jeffrey, and accompanist Matthew Hayden.

Founders Amanda McDowall and Jacqueline Raymond Wegman are throwing the celebration to honor the people who have helped IGE since its founding in 2018. In addition to musical performances, guests can enjoy art-making and a theatre workshop for kids.

IGE is a beacon of empowerment, fostering the growth and confidence of girls and women both onstage and in the community through theatre education. With a strong presence in schools across the Bronx, Harlem, Queens, and Manhattan, IGE is committed to creating opportunities for women worldwide through its Female Ambassador program and international partnerships with Thailand, Cambodia, and Kenya.

For further information about the International Girls Ensemble, visit www.intlgirlsensemble.org or contact the team at info@intlgirlsensemble.org.