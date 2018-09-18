Ingrid Michaelson Announces Tour for Christmas Album, Which Features Duets with Leslie Odom Jr. and Will Chase

Pop singer songwriter Ingrid Michaelson today released "Looks Like a Cold, Cold Winter," the debut single from her upcoming album, Ingrid Michaelson's Songs for the Season, out October 26 on her Cabin 24 records. The 12-song collection, which was recorded with a 35-piece symphony to capture the warm and nostalgic big band feel of the 40's and 50's, also features duets with Leslie Odom Jr, Grace VanderWaal, Christina Perri and Will Chase.

"Ingrid Michaelson Trio Presents Songs for the Season," the Andrew Sisters-esque vocal trio featuring Allie Moss and Hannah Winkler, will hit the road starting November 26th at Portland's Revolution Hall and will visit 14 cities across the U.S., including Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall, where they'll be accompanied live by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, before wrapping up at Beacon Theatre for the 12th annual Holiday Hop, her annual December concert in New York City. Full tour dates below. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Friday, September 21st (check local listings). Newsletter members will be able to purchase tickets early starting Wednesday, September 19. Visit IngridMichaelson.com for more info about tickets and VIP packages.

"I love everything about this time of year," admitted Michaelson. "Christmas was a big deal at my house. We would have a huge party every Christmas Eve filled with family and friends. My dad would play carols and everyone would eat, sing and dance. This time of year may mean something different now than it did as a child but it's become even more special, especially as I've experienced loss and heartbreak. I've finally found the time to record and release my own Christmas record and recreate some nostalgic favorites of mine. I want people to listen to this record and feel warm and fuzzy. I think the world needs that right now."

Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season kicks off with a forecast, "Looks Like A Cold, Cold Winter," before making its way through the season with classics new and old, including "White Christmas," "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and fan favorite, "Mele Kalikimaka," before asking fans, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve" and closing out the party with "Auld Lang Syne." Also included is a crushingly-poignant original, "Happy, Happy Christmas," written about the loss of her mother during the holiday season of 2014. The album will come bundled with exclusive holiday merch and autographed items available on her website.

Holiday Hop Tour Dates:

Nov 26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Nov 29 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Nov 30 Los Angeles, CA The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

Dec 3 Denver, CO Boettcher Concert Hall

Dec 5 Saint Paul, MN The Fitzgerald Theater

Dec 6 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater

Dec 7 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

Dec 8 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Dec 9 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 11 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Dec 12 Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Dec 14 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Dec 15 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

Dec 17 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Ingrid Michaelson's Songs for the Season Track List:

1. Looks Like A Cold, Cold Winter

2. White Christmas (Feat. Christina Perri)

3. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

4. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

5. I'll Be Home for Christmas (Feat. Will Chase)

6. Happy, Happy Christmas

7. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

8. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Feat. Grace VanderWaal)

9. Mele Kalikimaka (Feat. Allie Moss & Bess Rogers)

10. Christmas Time Is Here

11. All I Want For Christmas Is You (Feat. Leslie Odom Jr.)

12. Auld Lang Syne

