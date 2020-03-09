Industry: Broadway Attendance Holds Steady Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

With much uncertainty amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, there's been much chatter about attending crowded public spaces of late, especially the theatre.

Despite all the worry, attendance was up 4% over the previous week for last week (ending 3/8/2020) with 253,453 people taking in a Broadway show. Two more productions began performances which likely helped with bringing in additional patrons.

Attendance for that week was down 6% compared to the previous year.

Though experts agree there's no reason to avoid activities unless you're in one of the at-risk groups, we've got a handy guide for avoiding germs at the theatre. Check it out here!

The Broadway League announced that theatres will begin enhanced sanitation efforts, with sanitizer being added to lobbies for the public to use.

Many performers have announced they'll no longer be stage door-ing, with some companies voting on the move as a group. Theatres have also implemented stringent rules regarding backstage tours and visits.

See our full weekly Broadway grosses and attendance data here to see how the virus may have affected the Broadway community here.

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds