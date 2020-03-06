How To Protect Yourself From Coronavirus At The Theatre

The 2020 theatre season is in full swing, with many opening nights scheduled between now and the start of Awards Season (our favorite season!) - which means you'll probably be spending a lot of time in the theatre.

It's also flu season, and there have been cases of Coronavirus in NYC. A coronavirus is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes. COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The Broadway League stated in regards to the virus: "The Broadway League is closely monitoring this evolving situation on behalf of the Broadway community. The safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federally elected officials, as well as implementing strategies recommended by public health authorities in all of our theatres and offices. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current needs, as well as in response to changing conditions."

There are now 33 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in New York state, 11 new positive tests since yesterday. All 11 cases are tied to a Westchester man who has been the cause of most of the spread across New York State. Two Manhattan residents have tested positive - one man in his 40s with respiratory issues connected to smoking/vaping, and another 80 year old woman with health issues related to her advanced age. (Information current as of 3/6/2020).

While there's no reason to stay home and avoid going out (unless you're under the weather, in which case it's best to stay in til symptoms go away) - there are some basic steps you can take to prevent getting stick when you go out for a night of Broadway theatre!

Avoid Close Contact

We know you may want to greet your friends with a hug when you get together for a night of theatre, but during flu season it might be best to wave hello.

Cover Your Mouth And Nose

Not everyone who coughs or sneezes in public is sick, but it's still best to take precautions. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other respiratory illnesses are transmitted by coughing, sneezing, or unclean hands.

Clean Your Hands (Often)

Washing your hands often will help protect you and those around you from germs. We know the bathroom line at intermission is long, but take the extra 20 seconds to wash your hands with soap and hot water. Avoid touching surfaces on your way out.

Don't have access to soap and water elsewhere in the theatre? An alcohol-based hand sanitizer will do in a pinch.

Avoid Touching Your Eyes, Nose Or Mouth

Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Practice Good General Health Habits

The Flu is more serious for those who are immunocompromised. It's best to keep your body in the best possible shape to avoid getting sick. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

Stay Home If You Are Sick

I know - you've planned a night out, bought tickets, and were hoping to see a Broadway show! But it wouldn't be fair to get those around you sick. Many Broadway shows offer past-dating for unused tickets. The date of the performance, call the box office and advise them you are unable to attend because you're sick. They may be able to exchange your tickets for a fee, or advise you about the show's past-dating policy.

A past-dated ticket is an unused ticket which may be used for entry at a future performance, space permitting at the discretion of the box office. In most cases you would contact the box office on the day of and find out if they are offering past-dating and then show up at the theatre at a specified time.

Now that you know how to best protect yourself, go out and enjoy a night of theatre! Check out some of our ticket deals here!





Related Articles