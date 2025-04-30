Indie Film BOUND, Starring Ramin Karimloo, Sets May Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The acclaimed indie drama Bound, starring Broadway star Ramin Karimloo, will come to select theaters and major streaming and cable platforms on May 16. Since its world premiere at Dances With Films, Bound has swept the festival circuit with 11 wins and 34 nominations. The directorial debut from Broadway actor Isaac Hirotsu Woofter (War Horse), the crime drama is a raw and visceral story inspired by true events that features the first live flying squirrel.

The movie follows a young artist who, in an attempt to escape her drug-dealing stepfather, flees to NYC with only her pet flying squirrel. After successfully reinventing herself with the help of some "found family," she returns home to confront her dark past, in order to truly be free. Watch the trailer below.

Bound will open theatrically in select markets Friday, May 16, including Los Angeles and New York City, for weeklong runs. The same day, audiences across North America will be able to rent or own Bound on Cable VOD and Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, iNDEMAND and Vubiquity.

Written and directed by Isaac Hirotsu Woofter, Bound stars Ramin Karimloo (Holby City), Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black), Alexandra Faye Sadeghian (Ditch Boys), Bryant Carroll (Hit Man), Pooya Mohseni (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Jaye Alexander in his film debut and Bandit the flying squirrel.

Ahead of the release, Woofter shared, “From outdoor Shakespeare to Lincoln Center, I spent 25 years telling other people’s stories. Five years ago, I decided to tell my own story. We’re thrilled to finally bring this gritty underdog tale to your screen. I like gut-punching movies that take you for an emotional ride, so strap on your hard hat and fasten your seatbelt. Let’s go.”

Ramin Karimloo is currently starring on Broadway as The Pirate King in Pirates! The Penzance Musical. His previous stage credits include The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl, Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden, Che in Evita, and many more.

