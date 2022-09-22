Inaugural John Coltrane Jazz Festival Comes To Harlem This Weekend

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, 1:00pm - 7:00 pm at Marcus Garvey Park | Richard Rodgers Amphitheatre, in Harlem, iconic saxophone players Bill Saxton, Alvin Flythe, Todd Herbert, Sweet Lee Odom, Patience Higgins, TK Blue and John S. Mannan join three rhythm sections to play the music of John Coltrane from the Miles Davis/Monk Era thru the Impulse Record years of Trane's performances. Doors Open at 1:00 pm performances begin with The Reggie Workman Group at 1:30pm. Enter at 5th Ave @ W. 124th Street.

John Coltrane's contribution to the African-American experience and to American and World Music will be fully explored and lightly seasoned by the "trip, tap and toe" dancing of Tap Master, Omar Edwards.

Jazz Appreciation Day is a part of New York State Senator Cordelle Cleare's efforts to nurture and sustain the beginnings of a positive new cultural renaissance in Harlem and beyond that promotes community dignity and distinction.

The all-day free festival is hosted by State Senator Cordelle Cleare, produced in partnership with the New York Jazz Society, Inc., Harlem Late Night Jazz, Inc., Jazzmobile, Inc., Harlem Music Festival and with additional support from Sponsors the West Harlem Development Corporation, Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, New Heritage Theater, Jazz Foundation of America, The Porch (restaurant and music venue), Marcus Garvey Park Alliance, Harlem Arts Alliance and the law firm of Lipsig, Shapey, Manus & Moverman.

The other headliners include Jaime Affoumado, Drums; Paul Austerlitz, Bass Clarinet; Omri Bar-Giora, Guitar; Joy Brown, Vocals; Richard Clements, Piano; Denton Darien, Piano; Gary Fischer, Piano; Camille Gainer, Drums; Lori Hartman, Vocals; Todd Herbert, Tenor Saxophone; Yayoi Ikawa, Piano; Carl Jackson, Bass; Jason Marshall, Saxophone; Norbert Marius, Bass; Tarik Shah, Bass; Darrel Smith, Drums; and Sista Zock, Spoken Word.

Program is subject to change.

The JOHN COLTRANE FESTIVAL will be live streamed in part - Click here on 9/24 at 1:00 PM: www.youtube.com/Cchannel/UCJhOlmcp1ed_3JXkfrQ-gOQ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJhOlmcp1ed_3JXkfrQ-gOQ