In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE

Jul. 22, 2019  

Freddie Falls in Love, a joyously unrestrained and captivating dance play starring some of today's hottest performers from stage and screen, including Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore, will play a limited theatrical engagement this summer at The Joyce Theater.

Two Broadway favorites will return to lead the cast for this premiere Joyce engagement of Freddie Falls in Love. Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon, War Horse) reprises his turn as the lovelorn central character and "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!;Finding Neverland) returns as the woman who sets the action in motion by refusing the man's proposal. The dynamically versatile cast is rounded out by Marc Cardarelli, Ashley Day, Katie Drablos, Chantelle Good, Lindsay Janisse, Evan Kasprzak, Tiare Keeno, Kolton Krouse, Heather Lang, Betty Weinberger and Jason Williams.

Presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation, the production, under the direction of Al Blackstone, will enjoy a two-week run from July 23-August 4. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Check out exclusive photos of the the show's stars, Melanie Moore and Matt Doyle, as they rehearse for the project below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Matt Doyle

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Melanie Moore

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Matt Doyle

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Melanie Moore

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Matt Doyle

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Melanie Moore

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Matt Doyle

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Melanie Moore

In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

  • In The Spotlight: Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore Rehearse for FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE
  • Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Retirement Celebration for Broadway Press Rep Sam Rudy!
  • Photo Coverage: A Look Inside BLUE MAN GROUP: Ready... Go! Exhibit

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup