Immersive NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Alice Ripley & Adam Pascal Extended

With no sets or props, Next to Normal plays a 20,000 square-foot venue, utilizing a surround-sound system and 360-degree projections.

Jul. 18, 2022  

The new, live, 60-minute immersive adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical Next To Normal, starring Alice Ripley, who reprises her Tony Award winning performance, and part of the Festival Grec de Barcelona, announced an extension by popular demand through Sunday, August 14th at Ideal Barcelona. The show plays Wednesdays thru Sundays at 9:00pm. Tickets, starting at €35, are available now.

This production is the first Broadway show to be presented in this new, 60-minute, disruptive, 100% immersive, live musical theater format. With no sets or props, Next to Normal plays a 20,000 square-foot venue, utilizing a surround-sound system and 360-degree projections to create an immersive experience that places the audience alongside the actors.

Directed by Simon Pittman (RSC, National Theatre, Frantic Assembly), this immersive live musical theater production of Next to Normal is officially blessed by the show's Pulitzer and Tony winning writers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, with music director Tommy Mayer Wolf bringing new textures to this sophisticated score that travels from classical music to rock-and-roll.

Alice Ripley reprises her Tony Award winning performance as Diana, and is joined live by Andy Señor Jr., Jade Laurel, Eloi Gomez, and Lewis Edgar. Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal plays Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine in a virtual format.  

Next to Normal centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. The musical opened on Broadway in April 2009. It was nominated for eleven Tony Awards that year and won three: Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Alice Ripley. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, becoming the eighth musical in history to receive the honor.

As part of Festival Grec de Barcelona, this world premiere of the live immersive Next to Normal takes place at IDEAL, a European incubator art center led by Executive Producer Jordi Sellas, where trendy exhibitions are created and produced for well-known artists such as Frida, Klimt or Dali, as well as emerging artists and cultural pushers.

The immersive Next to Normal is produced by Pablo del Campo and Jordi Sellas.





