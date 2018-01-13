Idina Menzel is 'Looking Forward' to Participating in the Los Angeles Womens' March This Month

Broadway and Frozen superstar Idina Menzel has taken to Twitter to mention that she will be attending the Women's March in Los Angeles this month. Menzel said that she is "looking forward" to marching with her fellow women, and she is "proud to share this moment in time" with them.

Menzel also attended last year's march, and you can check out a video of her discussing the crowd, meeting Jane Fonda, and Jamie Lee Curtis' words of encouragement, below:

Idina Menzel recently starred in the reboot of the classic 1988 film BEACHES. Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Idina's performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Idina earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner Rent, and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Other notable roles include Rachel Berry's mother, Shelby Corcoran, on the hit television show GLEE as well as starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Amy Adams in Disney's Enchanted. Idina starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name, and her highly successful 2015 international concert tour included a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall. Idina's most recent Broadway role as 'Elizabeth' in the original production IF/THEN earned her critical acclaim and her third Tony nomination.

The Women's March LA Foundation recognizes that there is no true peace, freedom, or inclusion without equity for all. The event on January 20th will feature music, art, community booths, and speakers in a shared voice of resistance with advocacy aligned with the national Women's March Unity Principles: ending violence, protection of reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers' rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, Indigenous people's rights and environmental justice.

The 2018 Anniversary event will provide participants the tools, and amplify their motivation, to use their vote as their voice to build government that reflects their ideals. This will be a safe and peaceful space where the important issues of voter turnout, access, restrictions, and intimidation will be addressed and begin a plan of action leading up to November 2018 and beyond.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





