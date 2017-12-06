Idina Menzel Tweets Support for #MeToo Following Secretary's 'Let It Go' Comments

Idina Menzel took to Twitter today in a show of support for the growing #MeToo movement. The Tony winner responded to a statement made by Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, which suggested that women who demand justice following an incident of sexual harassment in the workplace should "let it go."

While sharing her own #metoo story, Chao commented, "I will fight for other women and I will stand up for other women, but, of your own, you gotta let it go, because otherwise, it's too corrosive, it's too negative, and it does you a double injury because it holds you back." She adds, "Things change, times change, and it's not worth my while to go back and revisit those negative moments."

Referencing her hit song from Disney's FROZEN, Menzel took issue with Chao's comments, tweeting:

With all due respect @SecElaineChao. Every woman has the right to her own healing process but the LET IT GO I know is about unleashing that inimitable FORCE within each of us/that power we share as women to stand up 4 ourselves & make a change. #nomorehiding #nomoreshame #metoo https://t.co/iykDIsSKTA - Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) December 6, 2017

Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Menzel's voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Menzel's performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel capped 2016 with the release of her fifth solo studio album idina.

The actress starred in Lifetime's remake of Beaches, which premiered January 2017, in which she portrays the role of 'CC,' made famous by Bette Midler. Garnering huge critical acclaim, Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as 'Elphaba,' the misunderstood green girl in the blockbuster WICKED, and in her Tony-nominated role as 'Maureen' in the Pulitzer Prize winning RENT. Menzel's most recent Broadway role as 'Elizabeth' in the original production IF/THEN earned her a third Tony nomination.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





