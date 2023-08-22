Idina Menzel Is No Longer Managed By Scooter Braun

Idina Menzel is no longer working with Scooter Braun as her manager.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Menzel parted ways with the talent manager in January after previously signing with him in 2019.

The confirmation comes after the recent news that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato had cut ties with Braun this week. Singer J Balvin had also parted ways with him in May. News that Justin Bieber had also stopped working with Braun surfaced last week, but those rumors have since been shut down by Braun's team.

Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film’s song “Let It Go”, voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song–where Menzel performed it at the ceremony–and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.

A skillful songwriter, Menzel’s prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can’t Be Still, Here, I Stand and idina, which landed in the Top 30 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016.

She’s released 2 holiday-themed albums, Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and its 2019 follow-up, Christmas: A Season of Love featuring duets with Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina’s husband, Aaron Lohr.

For her latest project, Drama Queen, Idina brings her gravity-defying vocals to celebrate on the dancefloor. For the album, she collaborated with award-winning songwriters and producers Nile Rodgers (Chic, Diana Ross, Beyonce), Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Sir Nolan (Sean Mendes, Carly Rae Jepsen), Jim Eliot (Elie Goulding, Kylie Minogue) and more.

