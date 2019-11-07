Idina Menzel, Anna Kendrick, and More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Nov. 11-15.
Monday, Nov. 11 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "The Good Liar" star Helen Mirren, and Kristin Davis chats about the film "Holiday in the Wild."
Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Jeff Goldblum talks about the Disney+ documentary series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," and "The Politician" star Ben Platt drops by.
Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Idina Menzel chats about the animated film "Frozen 2," and "Forky Asks a Question" star Tony Hale discusses the new Disney+ series.
Thursday, Nov. 14 - The hosts welcome "Grey's Anatomy" star Kim Raver, and SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO previews the film "The Irishman."
Friday, Nov. 15 - Actress Anna Kendrick joins Kelly and Ryan, and Kathleen Turner speaks about the series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings." Plus, singer-songwriter LEWIS CAPALDI performs for the "Live" audience.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.