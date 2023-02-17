Ice Theatre of New York City Skate Concert Announced at Bank Of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) continues the Winter 2022-23 City Skate Concert Series on February 21, 2023, at 11:50am at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://icetheatre.org/2022-pop-up-fall/winter-performances.html.

Be dazzled by some of the city's most talented skaters! Ice Theatre of New York brings breathtaking ice choreography performed by their young skating apprentices and professional ensemble members to The Rink. We invite you to watch from around the rink.

Ice Theatre of New York's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways.

Program:

Preview of "Connected"

Choreographed by Lorna Brown

Music: Nocturne in D-Flat Major, "un reve" by Eric Christian

Commissioned by ITNY for the upcoming Home Season and Gala in May 2023

A duet by ITNY ice artists Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov, the piece explores "Timelessness." This piece will preview at Bryant Park before its performance at ITNY's Home Season and Gala.

"Every shape that my body can make... flowing from one movement to another, being able to see yourself in yourself in your mind's eye... connected with every creature that has lived or died." -- Lorna Brown

"Spring"

Choreographed by Kaitlyn Weaver

Music by Vivaldi

ITNY has always taken great pleasure in introducing young competitive skaters to the pleasure of performing for an appreciative audience outside the rigors of testing and competitive skating. 2022 US Figure Skating Championship series medalist and ITNY apprentice Ella Bauer will perform "Spring," choreographed by Olympic ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver in celebration of Kid's Week at Bryant Park.

"Vogue"

Choreographed by Joanne McLeod and Cesar Valentin

Music by Madonna and Shep Pettibone

ITNY will host Canadian guest artist Emanuel Sandhu. He will be performing "Vogue," which he choreographed in collaboration with his coach Joanne McLeod, and NYC "Ballroom" dance choreographer Cesar Valentin. The piece transcends an attitude and expression to speak what is unique about human individuality.