Ice Theatre Of New York Fall Frolic﻿ to Honor Mexican Olympian Skater Donovan Carrillo and His Coach Gregorio Núñez

The Will Sears Award is presented each year to a skater who has shown exceptional daring and persistence in pursuit of their passion.

Sep. 24, 2022  

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) presents the Fall Frolic on October 27, 2022 at 7pm at the Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers. The event will honor Mexican Olympian skater Donovan Carrillo and his coach Gregorio Núñez with the Will Sears Award, which is presented each year to a skater who has shown exceptional daring and persistence in pursuit of their passion. The event will also feature an "unplugged" performance by the ITNY Ensemble and guest artists, followed by cocktails and a buffet dinner at The Water Hazard. The hour-long performance will feature three new works and re-stagings of repertory pieces by the Ice Theatre Ensemble and performances by guest artists. Proceeds from the fundraising dinner will support ITNY rehearsals, outreach, and the junior ensemble. Tickets are $21.50 for the performance only and $100-$1,000 for both the performance and dinner, and are available at icetheatre.org/fall-frolic.html. For more information, contact the ITNY office at (212) 929-5811.

The Will Sears Award has previously been given to young ITNY performing apprentice and pair skating competitor Carlie Quesada, Olympian Adam Rippon, US Medalist Ross Miner and his coach Mark Mitchel, and US Champion Gracie Gold.

"Ice Theatre of New York is thrilled to honor the intrepid partnership of Donovan Carrillo and his coach Gregorio Núnez as they overcame great adversity in order to compete and perform at the recent Beijing Olympics. They certainly know how to Dare Greatly," said ITNY Founder and Artistic Director, Moira North.

About Ice Theatre of New York

Founded by Moira North, ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. www.icetheatre.org

ITNY is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Shaun Abreu and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund.

Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.

MOIRA NORTH (Founder/Artistic Director)-Named one of the 25 Most Influential Names in Figure Skating by International Figure Skating Magazine, Moira has been a driving force in the development of figure skating as a performing art. Since founding ITNY in 1984, she has developed ITNY's professional ice dance ensemble, has commissioned renowned dance choreographers to make new works for the company, has worked to integrate contemporary dance into ice dance, and has inspired the founding of dance companies on ice in other parts of the world.


