Ice Theatre Of New York City Announces Skate Pop Up Concerts

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesday, January 25 and Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 12:40 pm, in a series that continues through February 17, 2022 at 12:40pm, at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. ITNY performers on the January 25 & 27 performances include ITNY Ensemble members, Danil Berdnikov, Sarah France, Valerie Levine and Liz Schmidt. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.

Valerie Levine will perform Arctic Memory, by award-winning dancer/choreographer Jody Sperling, is an environmentally conscious creation. Arctic Memory had its genesis in a 43-day polar science mission north of the Arctic Circle in which Ms. Sperling was the first, and to date only choreographer-in-residence aboard a US Coast Guard icebreaker. ITNY Artistic Director, Moira North, commissioned Jody to take this choreography onto the ice with ice dancer Valerie Levine. Valerie wears a cape hand-painted with the image of fissures in Arctic sea ice, the dancer's movements suggesting a time-lapse series of floes moving and melting. Music composed by Brooks Williams & Beo Morales. Having brought the legacy of pioneering dancer Loie Fuller into the 21st century, she currently focuses on using visual-kinetic narratives to connect choreography and climate science.

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) announced the receipt of three grant awards totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Ice Theatre of New York's three grants will support a project commissioned from choreographer Jody Sperling ( Choreographer of Arctic Memory) and a collaboration with new media artist LaJune McMillian, as well as the organization's recovery process. Jody Sperling's new ice-dance choreography, set to DJ Spooky's "Of Water and Ice," is a climate work that will explore the dynamics of melting ice and our relationship to the vanishing polar icescape. Using real-time motion capture performance on ice, LaJune McMillian will showcase, celebrate, and honor Black figure skaters of the past and present in The Unseen.