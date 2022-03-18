Ice Theatre Of New York Announces 2022 Home Season Performances And 35th Anniversary Benefit Gala

Ice Theatre of New York will present its 2022 Home Season Performances on May 6 & May 7 at 7PM, and May 9 at 6:30PM at the Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers. The annual Benefit Gala and Performance will celebrate the 35th Anniversary of ITNY on the third night of the Home Season, May 9, 2022. The event will be held at The Lighthouse, Chelsea Piers, following a performance at Sky Rink.

The gala performance is part of the three-night Home Season, which will feature the ITNY Ensemble, Junior Ensemble, and guest artists. Home Season tickets and Benefit Gala tickets are available on the ITNY website: https://icetheatre.org/2022-benefit-gala-and-performance.html.

The gala, following the performance, will also feature cocktails, dinner and an award ceremony. This year's gala will honor Olympic ice dance champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

"We are thrilled to be honoring Jayne and Christopher at our 35th Anniversary Gala, not only for their breathtakingly original - and sport-changing - Olympic Gold Medal performance (followed by many others), but also for their continuing, always highly creative contributions to our skating world, most recently the acclaimed television series, Dancing on Ice," said ITNY Founder and Artistic Director, Moira North.

2022 HOME SEASON PERFORMANCES

Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers, New York, NY

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7PM

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7PM

Monday, May 9, 2022 at 6:30PM

ITNY's 2022 Home Season will feature the ITNY Ensemble in new works alongside pieces from the repertory. Jody Sperling, the first and only choreographer on a Coast Guard Icebreaker observing the melting of Arctic sea ice in 2018 has once again received a NYSCA grant through ITNY to create her second socially significant commissioned work for Ice Theatre of New York with a soundtrack by Paul D. Miller (DJ Spooky).

Six ladies from the Ensemble will perform the piece Pivoting choreographed for broadcast during the pandemic by Joel Dear. The work will receive its premier live performance.

Ice Dance choreographer Lorna Brown has created a new duet Sacrosanct to Philip Glass' piano composition The Poet Acts.

Mauro Bruni will skate his own Afternoon of A Faun. Other performance feature the Junior Ensemble and guest

artists.

About Ice Theatre of New York

﻿Founded by Moira North, ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. www.icetheatre.org ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Mark Levine and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund. Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.

MOIRA NORTH (Founder/Artistic Director)-Named one of the 25 Most Influential Names in Figure Skating by International Figure Skating Magazine, Moira has been a driving force in the development of figure skating as a performing art. Since founding ITNY in 1984, she has developed ITNY's professional ice dance ensemble, has commissioned renowned dance choreographers to make new works for the company, has worked to integrate contemporary dance into ice dance, and has inspired the founding of dance companies on ice in other cities.

JAYNE TORVILL AND CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Torvill and Dean are English ice dancers and former British, European, Olympic and World champions. At the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics the pair won gold and became the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time for a single program, receiving twelve perfect 6.0s and six 5.9s which included artistic impression scores of 6.0 from every judge, after skating to Maurice Ravel's Boléro. The pair turned professional following the 1984 World Championships, regaining amateur status briefly ten years later in 1994 to compete in the Olympics once again. The pair retired from competitive skating for good in 1998 when they toured one last time with their own show, Ice Adventures, before rejoining Stars on Ice for one more season. Although remaining close friends, the pair did not skate together again until they were enticed out of retirement to take part in ITV's Dancing on Ice, which they host till today. Their career was portrayed in the 2018 biographical film Torvill & Dean. Both are from Nottingham, England. Chris Dean is a very sought after choreographer for competitive skaters and ice artists.