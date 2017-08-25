IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Musical Gets Developmental Lab This Weekend in PA

It Happened In Key West, a new musical written by Jill Santoriello (Broadway's A Tale of Two Cities), Jason Huza and Jeremiah James, announces developmental lab for four performances only at the Fulton Opera House, (12 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA), running tonight, August 25, at 7:30pm, Saturday, August 26 at 2pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, August 27 at 2pm.

Included in the cast are Wade McCollum (Broadway's Wicked), Elena Ramos Pascullo, Dave Droxler, Courtney Warford, Roxanne Daneman, Anna DeBlasio, Connor McGiffin, Spencer Micetich, Anson J.H. Woodin, Ryan NeAl Green, Michael Fisher,and Casey Furlong.

It Happened In Key West concerns Carl Von Cosel, the real life hero in this romantic comedy, based on true events that rocked Key West in the 1930s. After nearly four decades of searching for the dream girl of his boyhood visions, Carl finds his beloved Elena on the tiny island, only to lose the young beauty to the fatal disease of tuberculosis. But for Carl, the eternal optimist, death is only the beginning. Haunted by Elena's spirit (and seemingly at her request), Carl takes her body from the graveyard and brings her home - where they live undetected for seven years. Carl, thus embarks on the most ambitious fixer upper project in history.

It Happened in Key West features Book, Music and Lyrics By Jill Santoriello , Book as Additional Lyrics by Jason Huza and Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James.

The lab will be directed by the Fulton's own multi award-winning Artistic Director, Marc Robin. Kevin David Thomas (Broadway's A Tale of Two Cities) will serve as musical director.

There will also be talkbacks after each performance with the creatives and cast members. Tickets are free and available at www.TheFulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles