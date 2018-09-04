INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - September 4th - Gettin' The Band Back Together and The Play That Goes Wrong Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Gettin' The Band Back Together (4.53%), Head Over Heels (2.08%), Pretty Woman (1.84%), My Fair Lady(1.16%) and Once On this Island (0.92%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (0.55%), Cursed Child (0.24%), Straight White Men (0.11%), .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+2,618), Cursed Child (+1,845), Hamilton (+1,201), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,078) and Come From Away (+658).







The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-260), The Phantom of the Opera (-194), The Lion King (-95), Hello, Dolly! (+16) and Chicago (+17).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+15,052), The Lion King (+3,665), Wicked (+3,152), Beautiful(+2,069) and King Kong (+1,543).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-18,483), Anastasia (-15,638), Dear Evan Hansen (-10,923), Cursed Child(-9,358) and Waitress (-3,629).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Cursed Child (+765), Summer (+726), Aladdin (+717), Spongebob (+704) and Kinky Boots (+679).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,881), Dear Evan Hansen (+393), Wicked (+310), Mean Girls (+307) and Spongebob (+272).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-185), School of Rock (-29), Play That Goes Wrong (-2), Summer (+6) and Chicago (+15).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+5,331), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,689), Wicked (+1,591), Mean Girls (+1,219) and Waitress (+1,017).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-114), Beautiful (-44), Straight White Men (+16), School of Rock (+22) and Hello, Dolly! (+35).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Gettin' The Band Back Together

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong















