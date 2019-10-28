INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 28th - FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME And Betrayal Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Freestyle Love Supreme (4.87%), Beetlejuice (3.58%), Ain't Too Proud (0.93%), Oklahoma! (0.83%) and Hadestown (0.74%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Betrayal (13.82%), American Utopia (11.79%), Slave Play (9.10%), The Great Society (4.38%) and Cursed Child (0.36%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were A Christmas Carol (9.28%), Six (4.65%), Diana (4.52%), Darren Brown: Secret (4.44%) and The Sound Inside (4.43%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+3,302), The Lion King (+1,674), Frozen (+691), Beetlejuice (+644) and Come From Away (+481).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-224), The Phantom of the Opera (-224), Wicked (-95), Dear Evan Hansen (-36) and Chicago (-13).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+8,110), Book of Mormon (+4,221), Company (+2,002), Wicked (+1,845) and The Music Man (+1,610).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Moulin Rouge (-10,506), Cursed Child (-8,291), Frozen (-3,169), Jagged Little Pill (-2,334) and Beetlejuice (-1,451).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,291), Moulin Rouge (+1,016), Wicked (+869), Frozen (+778) and Mean Girls (+753).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were The Lightning Thief (+1,275), Hamilton (+1,213), Beetlejuice (+1,078), Dear Evan Hansen (+487) and Hadestown (+400).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-58), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-1), Chicago (4), Plaza Suite (5) and Lincoln Center Theatre (6).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+5,633), Six (+2,472), Betrayal (+2,285), Hamilton (+1,755) and Wicked (+1,743).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-360), Lincoln Center Theatre (12), Girl From The North Country (26), Diana (28) and To Kill A Mockingbird (33).











