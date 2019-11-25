INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 25th - AIN'T TOO PROUD And A CHRISTMAS CAROL Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Ain't Too Proud (5.47%), Jagged Little Pill (3.81%), Beetlejuice (1.72%), Oklahoma! (1.12%) and Hadestown (0.93%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were A Christmas Carol (29.45%), American Utopia (12.64%), Slave Play (5.30%), The Inheritance (2.88%) and Betrayal (1.62%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Darren Brown: Secret (5.77%), Diana (4.26%), West Side Story (2.66%), Girl From The North Country (2.63%) and Plaza Suite (2.47%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+1,094), Come From Away (+470), Six (+459), Jagged Little Pill (+420) and Hamilton (+279).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-825), The Phantom of the Opera (-266), Book of Mormon (-151), Wicked (-121) and Dear Evan Hansen (-30).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+5,778), Dear Evan Hansen (+5,660), American Utopia (+1,477), Hadestown (+1,277) and A Christmas Carol (+1,160).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (-5,472), The Phantom of the Opera (-4,879), Moulin Rouge (-4,769), Book of Mormon (-4,564) and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (-4,078).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,011), Frozen (+969), Moulin Rouge (+802), Wicked (+749) and Jagged Little Pill (+745).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,462), Dear Evan Hansen (+759), Beetlejuice (+593), The Lightning Thief (+326) and Cursed Child (+318).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-82), (0), The Music Man (1), Slava's Snowshow (2) and Plaza Suite (6).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+3,166), Hamilton (+2,781), Frozen (+2,110), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,459) and Hadestown (+1,409).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-58), (0), The Sound Inside (6), The Great Society (13) and The Music Man (14).











