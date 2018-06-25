INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 25th - HEAD OVER HEELS Beings Previews With Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Head Over Heels (7.89%), Once On this Island (3.42%), Summer (3.06%), The Band's Visit (2.54%) and Carousel (1.55%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Boys in the Band (4.28%), Angels in America (4.13%), The Iceman Cometh (1.55%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.18%) and Cursed Child (0.13%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+2,437), Cursed Child (+1,150), Once On this Island (+834), Summer (+736) and Anastasia (+734).







The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-386), Book of Mormon (-188), The Phantom of the Opera (-70), Wicked (-50) and Chicago (-35).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were The Boys in the Band (+782), Hamilton (+603), Mean Girls (+286), Dear Evan Hansen (+254) and Head Over Heels (+152).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-125), School of Rock (-24), Bronx Tale (-1), Escape to Margaritaville (-1) and Chicago (0).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+1,772), Once On this Island (+1,108), Spongebob (+721), Angels in America (+715) and Hamilton (+679).

The shows with the least growth were Waitress (-112,636), Dear Evan Hansen (-71), School of Rock (-36), Chicago (-17) and Children Of A Lesser God (-13).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Head Over Heels

Top Play - The Boys In The Band















