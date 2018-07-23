INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 23rd - Gettin' The Band Together Tops Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Gettin' The Band Back Together (10.82%), Head Over Heels (6.78%), Summer (1.79%), My Fair Lady (1.59%) and Beautiful (1.51%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Boys in the Band (1.48%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.54%), and Cursed Child (0.03%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+2,767), Aladdin (+1,128), Hamilton (+607), Come From Away (+572) and Beautiful (+470).







The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-713), Book of Mormon (-317), The Phantom of the Opera (-283), and Chicago (-3).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Cursed Child (+3,318), The Lion King (+2,000), Hello, Dolly! (+1,686), King Kong (+1,270) and My Fair Lady (+805).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-14,400), Wicked (-4,751), Dear Evan Hansen (-4,429), Gettin' The Band Back Together (-2,495) and Head Over Heels (-2,210).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,096), Summer (+960), Cursed Child (+902), Spongebob (+895) and Wicked (+786).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,366), Dear Evan Hansen (+539), Frozen (+507), Mean Girls (+287) and Spongebob (+232).

The shows with the least growth were School of Rock (-296), Book of Mormon (-174), Bronx Tale (-5), and Chicago (-1).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Wicked (+1,983), Hamilton (+1,609), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,429), Mean Girls (+1,344) and Kinky Boots (+1,093).

The shows with the least growth were Chicago (+12), My Fair Lady (+17) and Cursed Child (+31).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Gettin' The Band Back Together

Top Play - The Boys In The Band



















