INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 1st - PRETTY WOMAN and FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Pretty Woman (10.50%), Beetlejuice (4.93%), Hadestown (4.41%), The Prom (2.91%) and Tootsie The Musical (1.89%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Frankie and Johnny (6.56%), What The Constitution Means to Me (1.99%), Burn This (1.72%), The Ferryman (1.41%) and To Kill A Mockingbird(1.01%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (3.31%), Moulin Rouge (2.80%), The Music Man (1.33%), Jagged Little Pill (0.79%) and .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Pretty Woman (+5,974), The Lion King (+4,661), Cursed Child (+2,302), Come From Away (+770) and Wicked (+661).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-230), Chicago (-12), Aladdin (0), What The Constitution Means to Me (0) and 2nd Stage (4).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (+18,174), Pretty Woman (+10,091), Moulin Rouge (+9,210), Mean Girls (+8,607) and The Phantom of the Opera (+5,805).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-12,096), Waitress (-8,378), To Kill A Mockingbird (-4,008), Roundabout Theatre Company (-3,565) and Ain't Too Proud (-3,415).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,447), Wicked (+850), Mean Girls (+838), Frozen (+777) and King Kong (+732).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,089), Hadestown (+977), Dear Evan Hansen (+685), Beetlejuice (+671) and Moulin Rouge (+382).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-90), Aladdin (0), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (1), The Ferryman (2) and Chicago (5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hadestown (+4,396), Beetlejuice (+4,087), The Lion King (+3,822), Waitress (+2,844) and Moulin Rouge (+2,606).

The shows with the least growth were Oklahoma! (-5,784), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (-5), Aladdin (0), The Music Man (7) and My Fair Lady (10).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - PRETTY WOMAN

Top Play - FRANKIE AND JOHNNY











