INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 28th - THE PROM and NETWORK Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (2.03%), Frozen (1.56%), Pretty Woman (1.23%), My Fair Lady (1%) and The Cher Show(0.87%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Network (5.51%), To Kill A Mockingbird (5.28%), The Ferryman (2.73%), American Son (2.71%) and The Waverly Gallery (2.44%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Oklahoma! (10.42%), Ain't Too Proud (7.33%), Hadestown (3.43%), BeetleJuice (2.29%) and Tootsie The Musical (2.18%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+4,222), Frozen (+4,181), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,290), Come From Away (+717) and Waitress (+439).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-592), Book of Mormon (-298), Cursed Child (-295), The Phantom of the Opera (-149) and The Waverly Gallery (-1).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+17,074), The Phantom of the Opera (+12,240), Wicked(+8,350), Waitress (+2,173) and American Son (+1,609).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were BeetleJuice (-14,687), Pretty Woman (-4,989), Come From Away(-4,520), Anastasia (-3,681) and The Lion King (-2,486).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,302), King Kong (+1,199), Wicked (+1,026), Mean Girls (+939) and Kinky Boots(+917).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+4,207), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,030), Be More Chill (+409), To Kill A Mockingbird (+281) and Wicked (+279).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-159), The Lion King (-28), 2nd Stage (-20), Beautiful (-5) and The Lifespan of a Fact (-2).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+6,262), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,559), Be More Chill (+2,018), Wicked (+1,627) and Waitress (+1,207).

The shows with the least growth were The Lifespan of a Fact (-17), The Waverly Gallery (+33), The Band's Visit (+46), 2nd Stage (+49) and Tootsie The Musical (+53).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - THE PROM

Top Play - NETWORK







