INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 4th - THE PROM and NETWORK Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (1.63%), The Cher Show (1.10%), My Fair Lady (0.97%), Book of Mormon (0.92%) and Pretty Woman (0.88%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Network (3.32%), To Kill A Mockingbird (2.66%), The Ferryman (2.24%), Cursed Child (0.15%) and The Lifespan of a Fact (-0.07%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Oklahoma! (18.25%), Ain't Too Proud (4.48%), Tootsie The Musical (3.95%), Hadestown (2.64%) and BeetleJuice (1.83%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+4,202), Hamilton (+2,395), Cursed Child (+1,469), Aladdin (+754) and Come From Away (+688).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-340), Wicked (-300), The Phantom of the Opera (-296), Kinky Boots (-36) and Chicago(-16).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Come From Away (+3,365), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,960), The Cher Show (+1,596), Be More Chill (+1,145) and Anastasia (+1,066).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-18,425), The Phantom of the Opera (-10,356), Wicked (-8,469), To Kill A Mockingbird (-3,997) and Waitress (-1,754).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,181), King Kong (+1,073), Cursed Child (+999), Wicked (+972) and The Lion King (+923).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,600), Dear Evan Hansen (+549), Be More Chill (+377), Waitress (+235) and Moulin Rouge (+182).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-276), The Lion King (-52), Kinky Boots (-44), Roundabout Theatre Company (-23) and 2nd Stage (-5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Book of Mormon (+10,399), Hamilton (+6,434), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,115), Be More Chill(+1,824) and Waitress (+1,279).

The shows with the least growth were The Lifespan of a Fact (-12), Beautiful (+38), Tootsie The Musical (+58), The Ferryman (+60) and My Fair Lady (+64).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - THE PROM

Top Play - NETWORK







