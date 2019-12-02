INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 2nd - JAGGED LITTLE PILL & SLAVE PLAY Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (4.41%), Ain't Too Proud (3.94%), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2.84%), Beetlejuice (2.69%) and Hadestown (1.21%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Slave Play (9.28%), American Utopia (6%), A Christmas Carol (6%), Betrayal (2.13%) and To Kill A Mockingbird (1.64%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Plaza Suite (7.58%), West Side Story (2.62%) and The Music Man (2.11%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+1,159), Cursed Child (+659), The Lion King (+611), Jagged Little Pill (+570) and Six (+500).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-255), Book of Mormon (-163), Wicked (-118), Dear Evan Hansen (-57) and Lincoln Center Theatre (-18).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+30,114), The Music Man (+7,652), To Kill A Mockingbird (+7,125), Chicago (+4,456) and Ain't Too Proud (+3,200).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-15,737), Dear Evan Hansen (-6,588), Moulin Rouge (-2,427), Wicked (-1,757) and Frozen (-1,702).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,214), Moulin Rouge (+934), Wicked (+861), Jagged Little Pill (+844) and Frozen (+813).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Beetlejuice (+1,508), Hamilton (+1,174), Hadestown (+569), Dear Evan Hansen (+490) and Slave Play (+396).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-135), The Lion King (-15), The Phantom of the Opera (-10), Chicago (-5) and Girl From The North Country (1).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+4,332), Hamilton (+1,981), Frozen (+1,758), Hadestown (+1,728) and Jagged Little Pill (+1,201).

The shows with the least growth were Wicked (-9,136), Aladdin (-670), The Lion King (-18), Lincoln Center Theatre (1) and Tootsie The Musical (11).











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds