INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - August 27th - Pretty Woman Tops Growth For Second Week!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Pretty Woman (20.57%), Gettin' The Band Back Together (14.63%), Head Over Heels (6.00%), My Fair Lady (4.42%) and The Band's Visit (2.25%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (1.12%), Cursed Child (0.67%), and Straight White Men (0.32%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+4,497), Pretty Woman (+2,598), Cursed Child (+2,576), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,256) and Frozen (+1,420).







The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-370), The Phantom of the Opera (-331), Chicago (+14), Kinky Boots (+18) and Straight White Men (+26).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+24,338), Dear Evan Hansen (+23,555), Frozen (+19,058), Cursed Child (+12,557) and Waitress (+2,968).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-9,263), Pretty Woman (-6,155), The Lion King (-4,960), Head Over Heels (-2,997) and Gettin' The Band Back Together (-1,743).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,808), Summer (+1,700), Cursed Child (+1,564), Spongebob (+1,389) and Hamilton(+1,332).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,610), Dear Evan Hansen (+847), Waitress (+586), Mean Girls (+542) and Pretty Woman(+456).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-339), Beautiful (-31), School of Rock (-21), Chicago (+30) and Play That Goes Wrong (+36).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Cursed Child (+5,615), Mean Girls (+3,406), Pretty Woman (+3,334), Hamilton (+3,215) and Wicked(+3,005).

The shows with the least growth were School of Rock (-1), Beautiful (+44), Kinky Boots (+58), Play That Goes Wrong (+79) and Straight White Men (+96).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Pretty Woman

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong















Related Articles

Industry Classifieds