INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - August 13th - The Boys In The Band Closes As Broadway's Top Growing Play!

Aug. 13, 2018  

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth
Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Gettin' The Band Back Together (10.47%), Pretty Woman (8.18%), Head Over Heels (4.07%), My Fair Lady (1.39%) and Summer (1.39%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Boys in the Band (6.39%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.50%), Cursed Child (0.33%), Straight White Men (0.16%) and Travesties (0.07%).

Likes


The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+2,448), Anastasia (+1,599), Pretty Woman (+932), Hamilton (+792) and Gettin' The Band Back Together (+616).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-308), The Phantom of the Opera (-257), Kinky Boots (-35), The Lion King (-14) and Wicked (0).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+10,420), Pretty Woman (+6,176), The Lion King (+4,863), Anastasia (+3,044) and Gettin' The Band Back Together (+1,488).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Beautiful (-16,042), The Phantom of the Opera (-3,527), Mean Girls (-3,229), Head Over Heels (-3,209) and Dear Evan Hansen (-3,042).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+844), Summer (+799), Hello, Dolly! (+765), Cursed Child (+743) and Waitress (+692).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+315), Mean Girls (+314), Cursed Child (+262), Spongebob (+228) and Gettin' The Band Back Together (+181).

The shows with the least growth were Hamilton (-249), Book of Mormon (-125), Beautiful (-56), School of Rock (-8) and The Lion King (-2).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were The Boys in the Band (+2,358), Wicked (+1,775), Mean Girls (+1,682), Cursed Child (+1,572) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,467).

The shows with the least growth were Beautiful (-212), Straight White Men (+40), Play That Goes Wrong (+42), Travesties (+46) and My Fair Lady (+50).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Gettin' the Band Back Together

Top Play - The Boys in the Band

