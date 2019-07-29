INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/29

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/28/2019.

Kicked off this week was SEA WALL / A LIFE, with two previews that were completely sold out and grossed $258K which exceeded the gross potential of $255K. This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 273,153 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,824,901. The average ticket price was $123.83.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.49%. Versus last year, attendance was down -7.62%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.28% vs. last week and down -14.66% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.83 is down $-2.22 compared to last week and down $-10.21 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($352,134), BEAUTIFUL ($519,931), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($540,911), OKLAHOMA! ($559,928), BE MORE CHILL ($561,393)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN ($-174,492), TOOTSIE ($-60,356), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-33,498), HAMILTON ($-33,494), WAITRESS ($-25,786)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($54.27), KING KONG ($69.68), CHICAGO ($85.33), BEAUTIFUL ($85.90), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ($88.26)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (29.94%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (48.55%), TOOTSIE (51.42%), BEAUTIFUL (52.26%), KING KONG (52.93%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (69.7%), BEAUTIFUL (73.7%), TOOTSIE (73.8%), THE CHER SHOW (78.6%), WAITRESS (80%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN (-1701), TOOTSIE (-273), FROZEN (-265), WAITRESS (-261), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-96)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







