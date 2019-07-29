Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/29
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/28/2019.
Kicked off this week was SEA WALL / A LIFE, with two previews that were completely sold out and grossed $258K which exceeded the gross potential of $255K. This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 273,153 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,824,901. The average ticket price was $123.83.
This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.49%. Versus last year, attendance was down -7.62%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.28% vs. last week and down -14.66% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.83 is down $-2.22 compared to last week and down $-10.21 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,068,812
|THE LION KING
|$2,770,947
|WICKED
|$2,076,615
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$2,000,537
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$1,747,336
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($352,134), BEAUTIFUL ($519,931), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($540,911), OKLAHOMA! ($559,928), BE MORE CHILL ($561,393)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE LION KING
|$232,796
|WICKED
|$158,822
|BE MORE CHILL
|$98,808
|FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
|$40,970
|HADESTOWN
|$32,544
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
ALADDIN ($-174,492), TOOTSIE ($-60,356), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-33,498), HAMILTON ($-33,494), WAITRESS ($-25,786)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$285.26
|THE LION KING
|$187.73
|HADESTOWN
|$180.60
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$171.23
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$167.51
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($54.27), KING KONG ($69.68), CHICAGO ($85.33), BEAUTIFUL ($85.90), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ($88.26)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|134.19%
|HADESTOWN
|122.9%
|WICKED
|103.71%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|101.16%
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|100.37%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (29.94%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (48.55%), TOOTSIE (51.42%), BEAUTIFUL (52.26%), KING KONG (52.93%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.9%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.9%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (69.7%), BEAUTIFUL (73.7%), TOOTSIE (73.8%), THE CHER SHOW (78.6%), WAITRESS (80%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
|2156
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|1303
|THE LION KING
|1209
|WICKED
|1145
|BE MORE CHILL
|760
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ALADDIN (-1701), TOOTSIE (-273), FROZEN (-265), WAITRESS (-261), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-96)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..