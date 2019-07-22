INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/22

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/21/2019.



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 271,824 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,264,194. The average ticket price was $126.05.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.74%. Versus last year, attendance was down -3.42%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.10% vs. last week and down -7.03% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.05 is up $0.40 compared to last week and down $-4.90 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($311,165), BE MORE CHILL ($462,585), BEAUTIFUL ($511,025), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($537,001), OKLAHOMA! ($584,810)



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BEAUTIFUL ($-8,117), BE MORE CHILL ($17,782), CHICAGO ($21,298), BEETLEJUICE ($42,478), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($49,810)



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

KING KONG ($70.59), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($71.83), BEAUTIFUL ($84.15), CHICAGO ($85.63), BE MORE CHILL ($85.95)



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (26.46%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (48.3%), BEAUTIFUL (51.37%), Dave Chappelle (52.23%), KING KONG (52.27%)



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (46.6%), THE CHER SHOW (73%), BEAUTIFUL (74%), BE MORE CHILL (75.5%), TOOTSIE (75.9%)



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BEAUTIFUL (-3),







That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..