INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/22

Jul. 22, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/21/2019.


This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 271,824 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,264,194. The average ticket price was $126.05.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.74%. Versus last year, attendance was down -3.42%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.10% vs. last week and down -7.03% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.05 is up $0.40 compared to last week and down $-4.90 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,102,306
THE LION KING $2,538,151
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,969,932
WICKED $1,917,793
ALADDIN $1,796,003


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($311,165), BE MORE CHILL ($462,585), BEAUTIFUL ($511,025), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($537,001), OKLAHOMA! ($584,810)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON $428,136
ALADDIN $383,816
WICKED $343,030
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $269,550
AIN'T TOO PROUD $253,645


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
BEAUTIFUL ($-8,117), BE MORE CHILL ($17,782), CHICAGO ($21,298), BEETLEJUICE ($42,478), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($49,810)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $288.37
MOULIN ROUGE! $188.92
THE LION KING $187.30
Dave Chappelle $181.26
HADESTOWN $176.23


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
KING KONG ($70.59), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($71.83), BEAUTIFUL ($84.15), CHICAGO ($85.63), BE MORE CHILL ($85.95)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 135.91%
HADESTOWN 119.93%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 108%
WICKED 107.75%
MOULIN ROUGE! 105.79%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (26.46%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (48.3%), BEAUTIFUL (51.37%), Dave Chappelle (52.23%), KING KONG (52.27%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 104%
COME FROM AWAY 102%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (46.6%), THE CHER SHOW (73%), BEAUTIFUL (74%), BE MORE CHILL (75.5%), TOOTSIE (75.9%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN 3228
Dave Chappelle 3161
WICKED 2456
KING KONG 1755
WAITRESS 1744


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BEAUTIFUL (-3),

