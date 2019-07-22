Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/22
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/21/2019.
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 271,824 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,264,194. The average ticket price was $126.05.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 11.74%. Versus last year, attendance was down -3.42%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.10% vs. last week and down -7.03% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.05 is up $0.40 compared to last week and down $-4.90 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,102,306
|THE LION KING
|$2,538,151
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,969,932
|WICKED
|$1,917,793
|ALADDIN
|$1,796,003
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($311,165), BE MORE CHILL ($462,585), BEAUTIFUL ($511,025), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($537,001), OKLAHOMA! ($584,810)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$428,136
|ALADDIN
|$383,816
|WICKED
|$343,030
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$269,550
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$253,645
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
BEAUTIFUL ($-8,117), BE MORE CHILL ($17,782), CHICAGO ($21,298), BEETLEJUICE ($42,478), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($49,810)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$288.37
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$188.92
|THE LION KING
|$187.30
|Dave Chappelle
|$181.26
|HADESTOWN
|$176.23
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
KING KONG ($70.59), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($71.83), BEAUTIFUL ($84.15), CHICAGO ($85.63), BE MORE CHILL ($85.95)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|135.91%
|HADESTOWN
|119.93%
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|108%
|WICKED
|107.75%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|105.79%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (26.46%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (48.3%), BEAUTIFUL (51.37%), Dave Chappelle (52.23%), KING KONG (52.27%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|104%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (46.6%), THE CHER SHOW (73%), BEAUTIFUL (74%), BE MORE CHILL (75.5%), TOOTSIE (75.9%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|ALADDIN
|3228
|Dave Chappelle
|3161
|WICKED
|2456
|KING KONG
|1755
|WAITRESS
|1744
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BEAUTIFUL (-3),