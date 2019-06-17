INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/17

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Jun. 17, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/16/2019.


This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 292,380 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,493,610. The average ticket price was $117.98.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.72%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.03%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.67% vs. last week and down -13.01% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $117.98 is up $2.48 compared to last week and down $-14.90 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,184,710
THE LION KING $2,330,287
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,950,347
WICKED $1,924,730
AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,604,639


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HILLARY AND CLINTON ($239,796), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($273,013), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($301,578), INK ($411,475), BE MORE CHILL ($416,560)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON $311,606
THE FERRYMAN $152,137
BEETLEJUICE $102,124
KING KONG $98,828
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $79,398


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ($-161,266), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-149,669), THE CHER SHOW ($-64,145), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($-51,302), THE PROM ($-45,067)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $295.98
HADESTOWN $172.31
THE LION KING $171.79
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $167.18
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $162.87


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HILLARY AND CLINTON ($45.39), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($49.09), KING KONG ($73.97), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($82.33), WAITRESS ($84.43)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 136.44%
HADESTOWN 117.23%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 109.01%
WICKED 108.14%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 105.4%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.64%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (29.42%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (31.5%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (40.35%), WAITRESS (43.78%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.7%
HAMILTON 101.8%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (39.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (61.1%), WAITRESS (63.2%), BE MORE CHILL (64.4%), THE CHER SHOW (71.5%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE FERRYMAN 700
BEETLEJUICE 632
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS 492
KING KONG 405
FROZEN 290


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-1517), TOOTSIE (-764), THE PROM (-575), KISS ME, KATE (-339), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-305)

That's all for this week...



