INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/17

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 292,380 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,493,610. The average ticket price was $117.98.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.72%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.03%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.67% vs. last week and down -13.01% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $117.98 is up $2.48 compared to last week and down $-14.90 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HILLARY AND CLINTON ($239,796), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($273,013), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($301,578), INK ($411,475), BE MORE CHILL ($416,560)



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ($-161,266), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-149,669), THE CHER SHOW ($-64,145), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($-51,302), THE PROM ($-45,067)



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HILLARY AND CLINTON ($45.39), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($49.09), KING KONG ($73.97), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($82.33), WAITRESS ($84.43)



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.64%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (29.42%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (31.5%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (40.35%), WAITRESS (43.78%)



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (39.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (61.1%), WAITRESS (63.2%), BE MORE CHILL (64.4%), THE CHER SHOW (71.5%)



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-1517), TOOTSIE (-764), THE PROM (-575), KISS ME, KATE (-339), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-305)







That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..