INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/10

Jun. 10, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/9/2019.


This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 306,842 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,439,599. The average ticket price was $115.50.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.22%. Versus last year, attendance was down -15.56%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.51% vs. last week and down -35.82% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.50 is up $2.57 compared to last week and down $-36.48 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,873,104
THE LION KING $2,315,941
WICKED $1,960,837
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,870,949
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,654,176


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($211,093), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($291,098), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($297,162), BE MORE CHILL ($389,761), KING LEAR ($395,762)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $277,042
WICKED $141,898
KING LEAR $110,654
MEAN GIRLS $101,263
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $100,587


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-280,215), WAITRESS ($-152,131), KISS ME, KATE ($-73,375), CHICAGO ($-29,623), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-21,653)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $267.69
THE LION KING $170.77
HADESTOWN $164.51
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $161.99
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $160.62


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($41.64), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($55.68), KING LEAR ($66.04), KING KONG ($67.25), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($79.80)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 130.88%
NETWORK 119.1%
HADESTOWN 112%
WICKED 110.17%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 105.17%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (24.36%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.27%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (35.73%), KING LEAR (43.85%), BE MORE CHILL (44.52%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103%
NETWORK 102.3%
HAMILTON 101.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (40%), WAITRESS (63.3%), BE MORE CHILL (67.7%), KING LEAR (71.4%), KING KONG (73.7%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KING LEAR 963
WICKED 799
KING KONG 676
FROZEN 667
THE FERRYMAN 635


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WAITRESS (-1323), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-1087), CHICAGO (-152), BE MORE CHILL (-136), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-38)

