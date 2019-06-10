INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/10

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/9/2019.



This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 306,842 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,439,599. The average ticket price was $115.50.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.22%. Versus last year, attendance was down -15.56%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.51% vs. last week and down -35.82% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.50 is up $2.57 compared to last week and down $-36.48 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($211,093), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($291,098), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($297,162), BE MORE CHILL ($389,761), KING LEAR ($395,762)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-280,215), WAITRESS ($-152,131), KISS ME, KATE ($-73,375), CHICAGO ($-29,623), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-21,653)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($41.64), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($55.68), KING LEAR ($66.04), KING KONG ($67.25), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($79.80)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (24.36%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.27%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (35.73%), KING LEAR (43.85%), BE MORE CHILL (44.52%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (40%), WAITRESS (63.3%), BE MORE CHILL (67.7%), KING LEAR (71.4%), KING KONG (73.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WAITRESS (-1323), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-1087), CHICAGO (-152), BE MORE CHILL (-136), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-38)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds