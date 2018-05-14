WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/14

 May. 14, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/13/2018.

Of note this week, due to a venue buyout for the television upfronts, THE LION KING only played 7 performances.

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 306,163 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,621,286. The average ticket price was $126.15.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.92%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.08%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.40% vs. last week and up 14.93% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.15 is up $0.58 compared to last week and up $13.01 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,816,606
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $2,411,033
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,125,043
THE LION KING $1,834,578
FROZEN $1,721,926


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SAINT JOAN ($218,007), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($314,323), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($350,755), TRAVESTIES ($400,681), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($523,075)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $482,428
SCHOOL OF ROCK $147,620
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS $125,423
A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL $123,878
ANASTASIA $122,444


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-284,697), THE LION KING ($-282,329), THE BOYS IN THE BAND ($-130,626), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($-53,514), KINKY BOOTS ($-7,687)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $508.66
HAMILTON $262.30
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $210.71
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $163.77
THE BOYS IN THE BAND $161.60


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SAINT JOAN ($52.60), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($53.85), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($64.44), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.21), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($82.89)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 118.06%
THE LION KING 109.89%
HAMILTON 107.07%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 106.87%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND 105.05%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
SAINT JOAN (29.81%), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD (35.3%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (35.58%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (46.38%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (48.71%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.4%
COME FROM AWAY 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%
MEAN GIRLS 100.9%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (54.6%), KINKY BOOTS (67.2%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (70.6%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (76.6%), TRAVESTIES (78.7%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK 1861
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS 1417
A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL 1381
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG 1173
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 948


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING (-1644), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (-588), KINKY BOOTS (-455), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (-268), HAMILTON (-19)

Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.




