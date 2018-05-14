INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/14
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/13/2018.
Of note this week, due to a venue buyout for the television upfronts, THE LION KING only played 7 performances.
This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 306,163 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,621,286. The average ticket price was $126.15.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.92%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.08%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.40% vs. last week and up 14.93% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.15 is up $0.58 compared to last week and up $13.01 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,816,606
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$2,411,033
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,125,043
|THE LION KING
|$1,834,578
|FROZEN
|$1,721,926
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SAINT JOAN ($218,007), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($314,323), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($350,755), TRAVESTIES ($400,681), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($523,075)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$482,428
|SCHOOL OF ROCK
|$147,620
|SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
|$125,423
|A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL
|$123,878
|ANASTASIA
|$122,444
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-284,697), THE LION KING ($-282,329), THE BOYS IN THE BAND ($-130,626), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($-53,514), KINKY BOOTS ($-7,687)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$508.66
|HAMILTON
|$262.30
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$210.71
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$163.77
|THE BOYS IN THE BAND
|$161.60
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SAINT JOAN ($52.60), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD ($53.85), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($64.44), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.21), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($82.89)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|118.06%
|THE LION KING
|109.89%
|HAMILTON
|107.07%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|106.87%
|THE BOYS IN THE BAND
|105.05%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
SAINT JOAN (29.81%), CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD (35.3%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (35.58%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (46.38%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (48.71%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.4%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.4%
|MEAN GIRLS
|100.9%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (54.6%), KINKY BOOTS (67.2%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (70.6%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (76.6%), TRAVESTIES (78.7%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|SCHOOL OF ROCK
|1861
|SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
|1417
|A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL
|1381
|THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
|1173
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|948
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING (-1644), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (-588), KINKY BOOTS (-455), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (-268), HAMILTON (-19)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..