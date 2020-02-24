INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/24; SIX Joins the Million Dollar Club

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/23/2020.

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 250,954 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,195,910. The average ticket price was $116.34. Also of note, SIX joined the million dollar club the week ending February 23, with a gross of $1,000,854.60 for 8 performances.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.12%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.15%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.28% vs. last week and down -2.23% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.34 is down $-7.95 compared to last week and down $-1.29 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,763,624
THE LION KING $1,841,117
MOULIN ROUGE! $1,673,382
WICKED $1,602,999
TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL $1,470,935


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($243,910), THE INHERITANCE ($378,046), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($460,368), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($561,910), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($564,433)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SIX $334,836
HAMILTON $209,903
THE LION KING $167,625
FROZEN $85,954
WICKED $74,104


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
MOULIN ROUGE! ($-237,996), HADESTOWN ($-161,501), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-151,447), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-143,579), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-134,858)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $257.03
MOULIN ROUGE! $160.49
HADESTOWN $151.89
THE LION KING $140.55
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $140.23


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($59.81), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($78.63), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($81.25), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($83.26), THE INHERITANCE ($83.99)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HAMILTON 106.06%
HADESTOWN 103.08%
BEETLEJUICE 100.74%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 99.46%
FROZEN 98.07%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE INHERITANCE (33.23%), GRAND HORIZONS (42.7%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (56.82%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (61.84%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (70.26%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 102%
BEETLEJUICE 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.5%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
HADESTOWN 101.1%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (53.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (83.2%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (84.5%), GRAND HORIZONS (87.1%), CHICAGO (88.3%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SIX 3027
FROZEN 1202
WICKED 762
BEETLEJUICE 717
MEAN GIRLS 363


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
AIN'T TOO PROUD (-336), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO (-55), MOULIN ROUGE! (-42), GRAND HORIZONS (-15), HADESTOWN (-6)

