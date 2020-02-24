Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/24; SIX Joins the Million Dollar Club
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/23/2020.
This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 250,954 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,195,910. The average ticket price was $116.34. Also of note, SIX joined the million dollar club the week ending February 23, with a gross of $1,000,854.60 for 8 performances.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.12%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.15%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.28% vs. last week and down -2.23% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.34 is down $-7.95 compared to last week and down $-1.29 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,763,624
|THE LION KING
|$1,841,117
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$1,673,382
|WICKED
|$1,602,999
|TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL
|$1,470,935
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($243,910), THE INHERITANCE ($378,046), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($460,368), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($561,910), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($564,433)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|SIX
|$334,836
|HAMILTON
|$209,903
|THE LION KING
|$167,625
|FROZEN
|$85,954
|WICKED
|$74,104
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
MOULIN ROUGE! ($-237,996), HADESTOWN ($-161,501), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-151,447), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-143,579), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-134,858)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$257.03
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$160.49
|HADESTOWN
|$151.89
|THE LION KING
|$140.55
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$140.23
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($59.81), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($78.63), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($81.25), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($83.26), THE INHERITANCE ($83.99)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HAMILTON
|106.06%
|HADESTOWN
|103.08%
|BEETLEJUICE
|100.74%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|99.46%
|FROZEN
|98.07%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE INHERITANCE (33.23%), GRAND HORIZONS (42.7%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (56.82%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (61.84%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (70.26%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|102%
|BEETLEJUICE
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.5%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|HADESTOWN
|101.1%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (53.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (83.2%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (84.5%), GRAND HORIZONS (87.1%), CHICAGO (88.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|SIX
|3027
|FROZEN
|1202
|WICKED
|762
|BEETLEJUICE
|717
|MEAN GIRLS
|363
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
AIN'T TOO PROUD (-336), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO (-55), MOULIN ROUGE! (-42), GRAND HORIZONS (-15), HADESTOWN (-6)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..