INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/24; SIX Joins the Million Dollar Club

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 250,954 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,195,910. The average ticket price was $116.34. Also of note, SIX joined the million dollar club the week ending February 23, with a gross of $1,000,854.60 for 8 performances.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.12%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.15%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.28% vs. last week and down -2.23% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.34 is down $-7.95 compared to last week and down $-1.29 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,763,624 THE LION KING $1,841,117 MOULIN ROUGE! $1,673,382 WICKED $1,602,999 TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL $1,470,935



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GRAND HORIZONS ($243,910), THE INHERITANCE ($378,046), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($460,368), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($561,910), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON ($564,433)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SIX $334,836 HAMILTON $209,903 THE LION KING $167,625 FROZEN $85,954 WICKED $74,104



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MOULIN ROUGE! ($-237,996), HADESTOWN ($-161,501), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-151,447), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-143,579), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL ($-134,858)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $257.03 MOULIN ROUGE! $160.49 HADESTOWN $151.89 THE LION KING $140.55 DEAR EVAN HANSEN $140.23



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GRAND HORIZONS ($59.81), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($78.63), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($81.25), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($83.26), THE INHERITANCE ($83.99)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HAMILTON 106.06% HADESTOWN 103.08% BEETLEJUICE 100.74% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 99.46% FROZEN 98.07%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE INHERITANCE (33.23%), GRAND HORIZONS (42.7%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (56.82%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (61.84%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (70.26%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 102% BEETLEJUICE 101.8% HAMILTON 101.5% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.1%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (53.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (83.2%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (84.5%), GRAND HORIZONS (87.1%), CHICAGO (88.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SIX 3027 FROZEN 1202 WICKED 762 BEETLEJUICE 717 MEAN GIRLS 363



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

AIN'T TOO PROUD (-336), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO (-55), MOULIN ROUGE! (-42), GRAND HORIZONS (-15), HADESTOWN (-6)



Source: The Broadway League.







