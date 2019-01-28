INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/28



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 259,574 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,982,380. The average ticket price was $115.51.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.00%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.06%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.42% vs. last week and up 8.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.51 is down $-2.95 compared to last week and down $-8.61 compared to last year.