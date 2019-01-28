INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/28
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 259,574 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,982,380. The average ticket price was $115.51.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.00%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.06%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.42% vs. last week and up 8.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.51 is down $-2.95 compared to last week and down $-8.61 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
HAMILTON
$3,147,991
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
$1,957,299
THE LION KING
$1,850,189
WICKED
$1,532,751
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
$1,501,590
CHOIR BOY ($365,102), TRUE WEST ($456,818), THE BAND'S VISIT ($541,271), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($557,652), THE PROM ($567,414)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
KING KONG
$101,767
THE WAVERLY GALLERY
$90,488
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
$75,099
KINKY BOOTS
$72,900
AMERICAN SON
$59,666
MEAN GIRLS ($-148,608), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-106,475), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-86,084), COME FROM AWAY ($-83,636), ANASTASIA ($-78,793)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
HAMILTON
$292.75
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
$159.34
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
$150.84
NETWORK
$148.74
THE LION KING
$138.19
THE BAND'S VISIT ($72.43), ANASTASIA ($75.56), CHOIR BOY ($76.59), KING KONG ($77.94), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($78.78)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
NETWORK
110.38%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
108.33%
HAMILTON
103.88%
FROZEN
98.61%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
98.43%
KING KONG (50.83%), THE PROM (51.45%), THE BAND'S VISIT (52.45%), CHOIR BOY (53.17%), ANASTASIA (53.53%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE BOOK OF MORMON
102.5%
AMERICAN SON
102.2%
HAMILTON
101.8%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
101.5%
KING KONG (74.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (74.9%), KINKY BOOTS (75.2%), THE PROM (78.8%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (81.9%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
1790
KING KONG
1484
FROZEN
1337
WICKED
872
KINKY BOOTS
860
THE PROM (-582), THE FERRYMAN (-220), THE BAND'S VISIT (-172), MEAN GIRLS (-94), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-79)