WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/28

 Jan. 28, 2019  
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/27/2019.


This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 259,574 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,982,380. The average ticket price was $115.51.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.00%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.06%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.42% vs. last week and up 8.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.51 is down $-2.95 compared to last week and down $-8.61 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,147,991
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,957,299
THE LION KING $1,850,189
WICKED $1,532,751
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,501,590

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($365,102), TRUE WEST ($456,818), THE BAND'S VISIT ($541,271), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($557,652), THE PROM ($567,414)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

KING KONG $101,767
THE WAVERLY GALLERY $90,488
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $75,099
KINKY BOOTS $72,900
AMERICAN SON $59,666

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
MEAN GIRLS ($-148,608), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-106,475), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-86,084), COME FROM AWAY ($-83,636), ANASTASIA ($-78,793)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $292.75
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $159.34
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $150.84
NETWORK $148.74
THE LION KING $138.19

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE BAND'S VISIT ($72.43), ANASTASIA ($75.56), CHOIR BOY ($76.59), KING KONG ($77.94), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($78.78)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

NETWORK 110.38%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 108.33%
HAMILTON 103.88%
FROZEN 98.61%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 98.43%

Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
KING KONG (50.83%), THE PROM (51.45%), THE BAND'S VISIT (52.45%), CHOIR BOY (53.17%), ANASTASIA (53.53%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.5%
AMERICAN SON 102.2%
HAMILTON 101.8%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%

Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KING KONG (74.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (74.9%), KINKY BOOTS (75.2%), THE PROM (78.8%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (81.9%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1790
KING KONG 1484
FROZEN 1337
WICKED 872
KINKY BOOTS 860

Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PROM (-582), THE FERRYMAN (-220), THE BAND'S VISIT (-172), MEAN GIRLS (-94), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-79)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..


