INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/3

This week, 38 shows played on Broadway, with 299,411 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,805,785. The average ticket price was $126.27.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.06%. Versus last year, attendance was up 13.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -12.17% vs. last week and down -3.26% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $126.27 is down $-17.58 compared to last week and down $-21.23 compared to last year.