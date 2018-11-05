INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/5



This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 279,469 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,078,712. The average ticket price was $118.36.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 9 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 20.89%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.17% vs. last week and up 15.54% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.36 is down $-3.10 compared to last week and down $-5.48 compared to last year.