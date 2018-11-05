INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/5
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/4/2018.
This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 279,469 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,078,712. The average ticket price was $118.36.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 9 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 20.89%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.17% vs. last week and up 15.54% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.36 is down $-3.10 compared to last week and down $-5.48 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
HAMILTON
$2,824,675
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
$2,424,880
THE LION KING
$2,090,669
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
$2,054,953
WICKED
$1,676,014
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE NAP ($176,182), HEAD OVER HEELS ($185,776), THE NEW ONE ($191,614), TORCH SONG ($213,343), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($226,491)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
$486,885
WICKED
$130,984
ANASTASIA
$126,960
THE NEW ONE
$67,493
THE WAVERLY GALLERY
$28,933
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
FROZEN ($-254,767), MY FAIR LADY ($-202,468), THE BAND'S VISIT ($-123,955), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ($-122,987), HAMILTON ($-120,940)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
$511.58
HAMILTON
$263.15
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
$176.43
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
$158.37
THE LION KING
$154.44
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE NEW ONE ($38.78), TORCH SONG ($48.63), THE PROM ($48.79), THE NAP ($48.80), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($57.21)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
HAMILTON
107.04%
THE LION KING
106.19%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
104.12%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
103.34%
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
101.7%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (21.03%), THE NEW ONE (21.28%), THE NAP (27.25%), TORCH SONG (32.89%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (33.42%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE BOOK OF MORMON
102.8%
HAMILTON
101.6%
COME FROM AWAY
101.5%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
101.4%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
100.0%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HEAD OVER HEELS (38.4%), SUMMER (55.0%), THE NEW ONE (57.6%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (57.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (65.6%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE NEW ONE
2360
ANASTASIA
1084
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
948
AMERICAN SON
624
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
394
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE WAVERLY GALLERY (-805), KINKY BOOTS (-803), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-785), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-762), THE BAND'S VISIT (-590)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..