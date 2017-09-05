INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report September 5, 2017 - COME FROM AWAY, BANDSTAND Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

*This week's report is for data collected September 4th.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Come From Away (2.19%), Bandstand (1.82%), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.69%), Aladdin (1.68%) and Dear Evan Hansen (1.61%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Terms of My Surrender (2.45%), A Dolls House Part 2 (2.13%), 1984 Play (1.36%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.72%) and Marvin's Room (0.17%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Farinelli and the King (8.44%), Once On this Island (5.59%), The Band's Visit (5.44%), M. Butterfly (4.90%) and King Kong (4.31%).







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Aladdin (+8,492), Cursed Child (+2,776), Come From Away (+1,171), The Lion King (+955) and Hamilton (+839).

The shows with the least growth were Oslo (0), 1984 Play (+2), Present Laughter (+2), Escape to Margaritaville (+3) and King Kong (+3).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Cursed Child (+36,078), The Great Comet (+7,475), Aladdin (+5,740), The Lion King (+3,670) and Waitress (+1,668).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-33,124), Anastasia (-5,429), Frozen (-5,416), Wicked (-4,771) and Dear Evan Hansen (-2,417).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,191), Kinky Boots (+1,092), The Lion King (+1,006), Wicked (+960) and Anastasia (+869).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+1,305), Hamilton (+595), The Great Comet (+508), Cursed Child (+479) and Wicked (+228).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-6), Oslo (-1), Present Laughter (0), Chicago (+5) and Cats (+6).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+3,619), The Great Comet (+2,110), Wicked (+1,334), Waitress (+1,201) and Cursed Child (+1,159).

The shows with the least growth were Oslo (-1), A Dolls House Part 2 (0), King Kong (+1), Farinelli and the King (+2) and Present Laughter (+4).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Come From Away

Top Play - Terms of My Surrender







