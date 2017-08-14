INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days. The top growing current Broadway musicals were Groundhog Day (3.08%), Come From Away (2.21%), The Great Comet (2.16%), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.95%) The top growing current Broadway plays were 1984 (2.79%), A Dolls House Part 2 (1.17%), The Play That Goes Wrong (0.46%), and Oslo (0.27) The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were King Kong (40.28%), Once on this Island (32.37%), Frozen (12.26%), and Cursed Child (0.23%). BWW Tweet of the Week

Here's something we thought was worth a read - AEA President Kate Shindle shares an article highlighting the need for diversity in the theatre.





a little sunday reading for those who aren't sure we need to do more about diversity in the theatre: #changethestage https://t.co/7csrnDVrMS - Kate Shindle (@AEAPresident) August 13, 2017 Likes The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+6,704), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,889), Come From Away (+875), and Wicked (+694). The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-113 likes), Present Laughter (+0), Oslo (+1), and 1984 (+8). Talking About The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+72,553), The Great Comet (+14,386), The Lion King (+5,331), and Wicked (+5,292). The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Miss Saigon (-4,104), Kinky Boots (-3,183), Terms of My Surrender (-2,625), and Aladdin (-2,409). Check Ins Growth The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,280), Hamilton (+1,168) On Your Feet (+1,150), and Kinky Boots (+1,085).

The Broadway shows which had the most growth on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,892), Hamilton (+3,365), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,571), and The Great Comet (+567).

The Broadway shows which had the least growth on Twitter were Present Laughter (-2), Oslo (+1), A Dolls House Part 2 (+7), and Cats (+15).

The Broadway shows which had the most growth on Instagram were Hamilton (+7,029), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,292), Wicked (+1,825), and The Great Comet (+1,477).

The Broadway shows which had the least growth on Instagram were Kinky Boots (-9), Present Laughter (0), Oslo (+1), and Play That Goes Wrong (+3).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Play - 1984

Top Musical - Groundhog Day









*Facebook/Twitter/Instagram data synthesis for current shows only.







