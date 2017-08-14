Social Analysis

INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

Aug. 14, 2017  

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

Total Growth
Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Groundhog Day (3.08%), Come From Away (2.21%), The Great Comet (2.16%), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.95%)

The top growing current Broadway plays were 1984 (2.79%), A Dolls House Part 2 (1.17%), The Play That Goes Wrong (0.46%), and Oslo (0.27)

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were King Kong (40.28%), Once on this Island (32.37%), Frozen (12.26%), and Cursed Child (0.23%).

BWW Tweet of the Week
Here's something we thought was worth a read - AEA President Kate Shindle shares an article highlighting the need for diversity in the theatre.


INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+6,704), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,889), Come From Away (+875), and Wicked (+694).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-113 likes), Present Laughter (+0), Oslo (+1), and 1984 (+8).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+72,553), The Great Comet (+14,386), The Lion King (+5,331), and Wicked (+5,292).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Miss Saigon (-4,104), Kinky Boots (-3,183), Terms of My Surrender (-2,625), and Aladdin (-2,409).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,280), Hamilton (+1,168) On Your Feet (+1,150), and Kinky Boots (+1,085).

INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

The Broadway shows which had the most growth on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,892), Hamilton (+3,365), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,571), and The Great Comet (+567).

The Broadway shows which had the least growth on Twitter were Present Laughter (-2), Oslo (+1), A Dolls House Part 2 (+7), and Cats (+15).

INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

The Broadway shows which had the most growth on Instagram were Hamilton (+7,029), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,292), Wicked (+1,825), and The Great Comet (+1,477).

The Broadway shows which had the least growth on Instagram were Kinky Boots (-9), Present Laughter (0), Oslo (+1), and Play That Goes Wrong (+3).

INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Play - 1984

INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

Top Musical - Groundhog Day

INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!





*Facebook/Twitter/Instagram data synthesis for current shows only.



Related Articles

From This Author Alan Henry

Alan Henry Alan is the Regional Managing Editor and Social Media Manager at BroadwayWorld.com. Alan has been with BroadwayWorld since 2013 and was formerly the Toronto Senior (read more...)

  • INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 14, 2017 - GROUNDHOG DAY, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!
  • Broadway Social Insight Report - August 7, 2017: TERMS OF MY SURRENDER, 1984, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth
  • Brittain Ashford Confirms GREAT COMET Return; Who Will Play Pierre?
  • Brendon Urie Will No Longer Stage Door Following Broadway Performances
  • Social Roundup: Broadway and Hollywood React to Sam Shepard's Passing
  • Mandy Patinkin Withdraws From Broadway's GREAT COMET Following Casting Controversy

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com