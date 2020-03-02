IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS Starring Santino Fontana Gets Worldwide Release

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, acquired Worldwide rights to IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS, written and directed by Nathan Catucci. Nick Royak of Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers. The film will be released on various Video On Demand

platforms in North America, UK and Australia, and worldwide on Vimeo on March 3, 2020.



The film stars Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (star of the Broadway production of Tootsie), Natalie Knepp, Devika Bhise (The Man Who Knew Infinity), Donall O Healai, Chris Henry Coffey, Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), and Laila Robins (Homeland). Impossible Monsters Is produced by Dorottya Mathe, Jonathan Burkhart and Nathan Catucci.



In the psychological thriller IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS, Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams, and sleep paralysis - the success of which would

result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.

Santino Fontana is perhaps best known to national audiences for providing THE VOICE to the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen. He was also seen in Universal Studio's Sisters, starring opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On television he's starred on The CW's critically acclaimed musical comedy series, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," as Greg. Simultaneously, Santino played David Saperstein, opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, in NBC's drama series, "Shades of Blue." On stage, Santino most recently starred in "Tootsie." Santino's portrayal of Moss Hart in Lincoln Center's production of Act One, which was filmed for PBS, also received critical praise.





