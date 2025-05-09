Chaka Khan Musical I'M EVERY WOMAN Will Open in London Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I’M EVERY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, the powerful and inspiring life story of the award-winning, multi-platinum selling, global icon, Chaka Khan, will open at The Peacock Theatre in London for a strictly limited engagement from 5 – 28 March 2026 with an official opening night on 11 March.

The new musical which reveals the woman behind the diva, and her rise to stardom has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, choreography by Jade Hackett and casting by Debbie O’Brien with further creatives and casting to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on 19 May.

Chaka Khan shares “Many of you know that my life has always influenced my music—but you may not know the full story. I've lived a rich, beautiful, and sometimes difficult life, and now those experiences will come alive on stage in I’m Every Woman: The Musical. It’s the greatest honour to have my journey and work celebrated in this way. London holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to share this moment with the fans who have sung, danced, and stood by me through it all. I’ve always wanted to inspire joy, truth, and love—and I know this musical will be filled with all of that and more. This is for you!”

The fame, the fire, the fight — this is her story. I’m Every Woman: The Musical brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power — a celebration of the woman behind the legend.

I’M EVERY WOMAN THE MUSICAL will feature Chaka Khan’s much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band 'Rufus' such as I Feel For You, Tell Me Something Good, Ain’t Nobody, Sweet Thing, Higher Love and Through The Fire. The show, which is a journey of music, love and betrayal has a book that includes an array of Chaka’s famous friends from Joni Mitchell and Prince, to Stevie Wonder and Robert Palmer.

Producer, Adrian Grant said, “I’m excited to be bringing a stage show about the life of Chaka Khan to the West End. I grew up listening to hits such as Ain’t Nobody and I Feel For You, with her powerhouse vocals and electric videos which have left an undeniable imprint on popular culture. My brilliant creative team cannot wait to present that energy on stage, with a bold and empowering new musical celebrating Chaka’s legacy and amazing catalogue of songs.”

Chaka Khan is a global music icon whose influence spans generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and storytellers. With a career defined by innovation and resilience, she has redefined the sound of pop, soul, jazz, and funk—helping to shape the contemporary music landscape into what it is today. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, Khan is not only a trailblazer but also a symbol of strength, creativity, and longevity. She has developed a vast and loyal global fan base, having performed on six continents. With over 100 million records sold, streamed, and downloaded worldwide, her legacy includes 10 Grammy Awards and 22 nominations—three of which she earned as a member of the groundbreaking band Rufus. Beyond her extraordinary voice, Chaka Khan is also a gifted songwriter, producer, visual artist, author, actress, humanitarian, activist, mother, and grandmother.