ICYMI: Watch the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Who won our first-ever dance competition? Watch to find out!

Our judges, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, Tyler Hanes, Megan Sikora, Jon Rua, and host Ben Cameron came together for the finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition to crown our high school and college winners and give some final words of advice and encouragement to our finalists. Miss the announcement of our winners? Check out the episode below!

Meet the high school winner HERE!

Meet the college winner HERE!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

