ICYMI: Watch the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Who won our first-ever dance competition? Watch to find out!
Our judges, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, Tyler Hanes, Megan Sikora, Jon Rua, and host Ben Cameron came together for the finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition to crown our high school and college winners and give some final words of advice and encouragement to our finalists. Miss the announcement of our winners? Check out the episode below!
Meet the high school winner HERE!
Meet the college winner HERE!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Through May 2021
NBC New York reports that The Broadway League will announce tomorrow another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City. It is expected that ...
Actors' Equity Releases a Statement On the Extended Broadway Shutdown
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2...
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sierra Boggess & More Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in Times Square
The theater community is coming together in Times Square today for the first time since Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. ...
Breaking: Tony Nominations Coming Next Week; Sets Digital Ceremony for Early December
It's Tonys time! The 2020 Tony nominations will be announced on October 15 by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart. A date for the ceremony has not been ...
IF THE FATES ALLOW: A HADESTOWN HOLIDAY ALBUM to Drop November 20
Featuring the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown, 'If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album' offers both solace and cele...
Todrick Hall, Eva Noblezada, Will Swenson and More Star in HOCUS POCUS Spoof Benefit Concert, I PUT A SPELL ON YOU
A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits when I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, moves online Thursday, Octo...