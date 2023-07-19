IATSE Will Vote on Strike Authorization Amidst Stalled Negotiations with Broadway League and Disney

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees considers strike action as negotiations with Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions reach an impasse.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced a strike authorization vote for members working under the The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical, IATSE Pink Contract, Wednesday. This decision was unanimously made by the contract’s bargaining committee, which is comprised of International

Leadership and rank-and-file theater workers, after negotiations with The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions failed to meet key worker demands.

The Pink Contract covers a diverse range of skilled theatrical professionals, including stagehands, hair and make-up artists, wardrobe personnel, and others who are essential to Broadway productions both in New York and touring across the United States and Canada. Approximately 1,500 dedicated workers are directly covered by the agreement across 45 theatrical shows across the United States and Canada, with 17 on tour and 28 on Broadway.

In an email sent to members who work under the Pink Contract Tuesday evening, IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said, "We need to show strength and unity to ensure we win the wages, benefits, and rights that all members at IATSE have earned and deserve.”

While notable strides had been made in these negotiations so far, including a tentative agreement to protect employer-provided healthcare without cuts or increased out of pocket costs, and another securing employer-provided housing for touring crews for the first time, several workers’ top priorities have still not been sufficiently addressed.

Outstanding issues include increasing salaries for Broadway crews and establishing reasonable weekly and daily rest periods. IATSE's announcement comes amidst a broader wave of entertainment industry labor actions, including high-profile strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild to win a fair contract from the Hollywood Studios and the Alliance of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP).

The strike authorization vote process will be conducted through HonestBallot’s digital balloting system and is scheduled to take place from 8am Eastern (5am Pacific) Wednesday, July 19 to 2am Eastern Friday, July 21 (11pm Pacific Thursday, July 20). If the 
 Theatrical Productions do not return to the bargaining table and negotiate an acceptable
 agreement, IATSE is prepared to strike as early as the morning of Friday, July 21.

President Loeb commented, "This strike vote will send a strong message that we will not accept substandard contracts that fail to acknowledge our workers’ contributions. We will not leave anyone stranded, and we will not back down unless we have a deal the members can accept by the end of the week."

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing over 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

Both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are currently on strike



