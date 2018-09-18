Hugh Jackman and David Yazbek Will Appear at An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live

Sep. 18, 2018  

CBS Sunday Morning is hitting the stage with An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning on October 1. The live program will be headlined by Hugh Jackman, David Yazbek, Jason Reitman, Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud.

The 90-minute program, hosted by CBS Sunday Morning's Jane Pauley, will feature the usual morning show correspondents in conversation with the show's guests. Additional guests will be announced later.

Jackman and Reitman The Front Runner, their new drama which chronicles former Senator Gary Hart's failed run at the U.S. Presidency. Yazbek will talk about The Band's Visit, and the cast of the musical will perform.

Bergen and her Murphy Brown castmates will discuss the reboot of the hit series.

CBS Sunday Morning correspondents will also gather in a panel to share their favorite moments from broadcasts pass.

For tickets, visit https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/030054C850260C07.

