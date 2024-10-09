Video: Recap Hugh Jackman's Career Onstage

Hugh's back in town! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Tony winner Hugh Jackman will bring a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall next year. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, alongside other surprises from his career. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and performances in one of New York’s most storied venues.

While we await his big return to the New York City stage, let recap some of our favorite musical moments before now!

Before arriving on Broadway, Hugh appeared in the the original Australian productions of Beauty and the Beast as Gaston in 1995 and Sunset Boulevard as Joe Gillis in 1996. He then starred in the West End production of Oklahoma! as Curly in 1998.

In 2004 he made his Broadway debut and won a Tony Award for his performance in The Boy From Oz, in which he played Peter Allen.

During this time, Hugh also hosted the Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall three times (2003-2005). He would later return to host one more time in 2014.

He went on to earn an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in 2012's Les Misérables. He also picked up a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination.

Following a return to Broadway opposite Daniel Crag in A Steady Rain (2009), Jackman came back again in 2011 with Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, directed by frequent colloborator Warren Carlyle. His next Broadway appearance would be in Jez Butterworth's The River in 2014.

For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman (2017), Jackman received a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album. Also featuring Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, the film included nine original songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man in 2022, opposite Sutton Foster. For his performance, her earned his second Tony nomination.

See Hugh onstage again in Hugh Jackman Live- From New York with Love. These special shows will kick off the weekend of January 24, 2025, and will continue through select weekends in April, May, June, and July with the final shows on August 15 and 16.