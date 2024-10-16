Hugh Jackman Adds 12 More Shows at Radio City Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hugh Jackman, the Academy Award nominated and Tony, GRAMMY and Golden Globe winning performer, has added 12 more shows of From New York With Love at Radio City Music Hall! The added shows include matinee performances on Saturdays and full weekend additions in September and October. General public tickets for all 24 performances will begin on Friday, October 18 at 10am ET. Performances begin on Friday Jan 24, 2025, and will run through Saturday Oct 4, 2025.

In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man, alongside other surprises from his career. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and performances in one of New York’s most storied venues.

This year brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.